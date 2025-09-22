Fernando Alonso explains Azerbaijan GP jump start after reacting to Oscar Piastri

A tough race for Fernando Alonso at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso admitted he got caught out by Oscar Piastri’s jump start, causing him to make the same mistake at the Azerbaijan GP.

Alonso was handed a five-second time penalty for a false start in Baku on Sunday.

Starting from 11th on the grid, Alonso moved before the five red lights disappeared.

The Spaniard had Piastri ahead of him, who did the same first.

Piastri moved too soon before his McLaren went into anti-stall.

Unlike Alonso, whose start was unaffected, Piastri dropped to the back of the grid.

Piastri didn’t serve his five-second penalty after crashing out of the race on the opening lap.

Alonso would go on to finish 15th, with Aston Martin struggling for race pace in Baku.

Explaining what happened on Lap 1, Alonso said: “I reacted to Oscar’s movement. Obviously we went before the lights unfortunately.

“I think probably it didn’t change much in the race outcome because we were very, very slow today. We need to improve for the next one.”

Alonso predicts further Aston Martin struggles

Aston Martin have endured an inconsistent 2025 F1 campaign.

After a slow start, a raft of mid-season upgrades seemed to turn their season around.

Alonso and Lance Stroll were in the fight for pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Alonso ultimately finished fifth at the Hungaroring.

The two-time world champion expects Las Vegas and Mexico to be another two difficult races for the team.

“I think we have a car that has certain characteristics,” Alonso explained.

“Not the ones of Monza, not the ones of Baku and not the ones of Vegas or Mexico. I suspect in Vegas and Mexico we’llbe at the back of the grid. There are another four races that hopefully we can take opportunities and score a few points.”

On the other side of the Aston Martin garage, Stroll finished 17th.

Reflecting on his race, Stroll said: “Well we stayed out for a long time hoping for a Safety Car in the first stint and then it never came so that was the end of our race.

“Hopefully Singapore we’re more competitive and we can have a better weekend there.”

Fernando Alonso explains Azerbaijan GP F1 jump start after reacting to Oscar Piastri
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Crash MotoGP Pocdast: Will Marc Marquez treat Japan like a normal weekend?
53m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
RR News
Isle of Man TT stars involved in scary Sidecar flip at Assen
1h ago
Ben Birchall, Patrick Rosney, Assen Sidecar crash
F1 News
Red Bull hit rare milestone as all four drivers score points at Azerbaijan GP
1h ago
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP at Motegi: Start times and how to watch
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Tech3 inspired by Acosta's 2024 heroics, Motegi “matches” KTM strengths
2h ago
Acosta, Bagnaia, Bastianini, 2024 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

More News

F1 Feature
Five big conclusions from F1 2025’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Fernando Alonso explains Azerbaijan GP jump start after reacting to Oscar Piastri
3h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Yamaha and Honda V4s “difficult to compare”
3h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, Misano MotoGP Test (pic: Yamaha)
Moto3 News
KTM looks to strike gold again with new Moto3 rookies in 2026
3h ago
Brian Uriarte, KTM Ajo
BSB News
BSB points leader Kyle Ryde hails “big win” in tense title battle
3h ago
Kyle Ryde, Nitrous Competition Yamaha, 2025 Assen BSB