Lewis Hamilton “starting to find his groove” as “more confident” observation made

Lewis Hamilton is on the road to success, according to one F1 pundit

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

F1 pundit James Hinchcliffe has praised Lewis Hamilton for his performance across the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, claiming he’s “starting to find his groove”.

Hamilton recovered from a disappointing Q2 exit to finish eighth in Baku.

The seven-time world champion was eliminated early in qualifying after Ferrari didn’t give him fresh rubber for his final Q2 effort.

Up until qualifying, Hamilton had looked comfortable around the Baku streets.

To Hamilton’s credit, he’s proven to be a closer match to Charles Leclerc since the summer break.

His crash at Zandvoort and grid penalty at Monza have masked his true progress.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hinchcliffe observed a more confident Hamilton in Azerbaijan.

Hinchcliffe said: “8th and 9th just seems like such a transparent result. Like, it’s a bit of a footnote. But in a race where we were expecting a lot of the out of position cars to make big ground and almost none of them did, Hamilton from 12th to 8th and beating Leclerc, that might have been one of the drives of the day.

“It was kind of hidden and not really talked about. Obviously, Max, obviously, Carlos, obviously, George. But I think behind that, Hamilton’s drive - he actually made some progress. 

“He beat his teammate. He was so much more confident in his race car this weekend. He visibly looked lighter and more enthusiastic and happier to be at the racetrack than he has for quite some time.”

A breakthrough for Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton’s difficulties with this year’s Ferrari have been well documented.

The British driver hasn’t been happy with the brakes, given Ferrari run Brembo rather than Carbon Industrie.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Additionally, Hamilton has stressed how different the Ferrari is to drive compared to Mercedes, making every weekend a dive into the unknown.

Hinchcliffe is hopeful that this possible breakthrough for Hamilton translates for the final seven races of the year.

“I really, truly hope that whatever it is they found, because we’ve seen this on in sessions maybe over the last half the year and maybe over a day, but it’s never over a weekend,” he added.

“He really carried that optimism all weekend long, even after the poor qualifying, going into the race, he was still optimistic he could make some ground up. 

“Relatively speaking, he did. I really hope that whatever they found translates to other racetracks because Hamilton’s starting to find his groove in that car. That’s - that’s exciting for everybody.”

Lewis Hamilton “starting to find his groove” as “more confident” F1 observation made
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Garrett Gerloff “optimistic” for Aragon WorldSBK after “productive tests”
1h ago
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “starting to find his groove” as “more confident” observation made
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
McLaren’s claim about Lando Norris’ slow pit stop disputed: “Four points down the pan”
2h ago
Lando Norris
WSBK News
Pirelli hardens Aragon WorldSBK tyre allocation for “aggressive” MotorLand
2h ago
Pirelli logo on the side of a trailer at the 2025 Catalan MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ted Kravitz credits under-fire Red Bull design chief for Max Verstappen revival
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Pierre Wache on the podium at Monza

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “thrilled” to race at “extremely special” Japanese MotoGP
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Yamaha with “one eye on 2026” as MotoGP Asian tour begins
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Concerns raised over Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari relationship with “separate ways” warning
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Michael Schumacher’s 2000 Ferrari F1 race suit auctioned for nearly €100,000
5h ago
Michael Schumacher
WSBK News
How Ducati’s 2026 WorldSBK race bike differs from 2025
6h ago
Nicolo Bulega on 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R. Credit: Ducati.