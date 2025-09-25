Lewis Hamilton shares worrying health update about beloved dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton shares worrying health update about beloved Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton asks fans to keep Roscoe in their "thoughts and prayers" in concerning health update.

Lewis Hamilton’s beloved English bulldog Roscoe has suffered a health scare.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton took to social media on Wednesday evening asking fans to keep Roscoe in their “thoughts and prayers” in a concerning post.

Hamilton shared an image of Roscoe looking under the weather at a veterinary clinic with the following caption: "It's been a scary few hours, everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further details were shared by the 40-year-old Briton.

Roscoe, who turns 13 this year, was diagnosed with pneumonia in April and has since been treated with medication, including acupuncture treatment.

Lewis Hamilton’s concern for Roscoe’s health

Ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, Ferrari driver Hamilton spoke of his anxiety about the healthy of his elderly bulldog.

"He's 12-and-a-half years old so he's an old boy,” Hamilton said at Imola.

"He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But definitely this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next?

"I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone [in July] and take him to Monza [in September] and cheer him up," added the winner of a record 105 races.

"I was with him before Miami [the race before Imola]. He still wants to play. He still has that kind of spirit but he sleeps a lot.”

Although Roscoe has been at less F1 races in recent times, he did make an appearance in the Silverstone paddock at the British Grand Prix in July. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

