Sergio Perez inspires Cadillac F1 team on first visit to team’s factory

Sergio Perez has visited Cadillac’s Silverstone F1 headquarters for the first time.

In August, Perez was announced as one of Cadillac’s two drivers for the 2026 F1 season.

The Mexican will return to the grid next year after losing his Red Bull drive at the end of 2024.

Perez will partner fellow veteran Valtteri Bottas, giving Cadillac a race-winning F1 driver line-up for their first season in the sport.

Unlike Bottas, who is Mercedes’ test and reserve driver currently, Perez has spent the whole year away from the sport.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As preparations ramp up for 2026, Perez is touring Cadillac’s two factories.

His first stop was at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Perez will visit Cadillac’s other base in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is all leading up to Perez’s return to on-track action for the first time since Abu Dhabi 2024, when he is set to drive an old Ferrari F1 car to shake off the rust ahead of 2026.

Perez’s first visit to the Silverstone HQ was documented on Cadillac’s social media channels.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The six-time F1 grand prix winner was seen addressing Cadillac’s factory personnel, alongside team principal Graeme Lowdon.

Perez said: “It’s obviously important to start properly, you know?

“[But] for me, it’s a little bit irrelevant of where we start. It’s where we finish.”

How will Cadillac fare in 2026?

Cadillac have a mountain to climb ahead of their F1 debut next year.

While they are well-backed financially, the existing 10 teams have such an advantage given how competitive each constructor is.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Williams boss James Vowles has tipped Cadillac to struggle.

Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Vowles said: “The bits I said publicly on it were what we spoke about our loss, you know what our losses are.

“Let’s get to the point where this sport is survivable, where you have 10 teams making at least break-even.

“I’m not talking profit, just break-even. And that was my ask. I think it’s a bit early to bring them in. I think Cadillac, on the converse, is a strong brand and a good brand to bring in.

“As a result, they’re going to struggle, though. That’s my belief of it. It is hard now in modern-day Formula 1 to be competitive.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT