Carlos Sainz sets out clear Williams ambition with ‘life project’ claim

Carlos Sainz sees his Williams career as “my life project” as he looks to take the team back to the top step in F1.

The Spanish driver claimed his first Williams podium with an outstanding third place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The result vindicated Sainz’s decision to join Williams after losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024, having rejected offers from Sauber/Audi and Alpine.

But Sainz insists it only makes him more determined to help Williams return to race-winning ways in F1.

“For me, the vindication is not so much towards moving to Williams. I always believed in this project," Sainz told Sky Sports F1 after the race. "I've said it many times and I'll say it again - this is my life project.

"If I manage to bring Williams back to being competitive and winning races, it's everything that I care about and I will put the next three years of my life all my effort into doing that and committing to that.

"I also know that I can do it, because I think I'm good at bringing the team forward.”

Carlos Sainz ‘needed’ breakthrough result

Sainz, a four-time grand prix winner with Ferrari, had endured a challenging first campaign with Williams until Baku.

He had only scored 16 points and largely been stuck in the shadow of teammate Alex Albon, who had recorded four fifth place finishes and collected 70 points.

Sainz’s 15-point haul in Baku lifts him up to 12th in the drivers’ championship on 31 points.

"It's more vindication of the 14 races that I've had, which is good pace, good adaptation," Sainz said.

"I think out of all of the ones that have changed teams, I think I'm the one that adapted the quickest to the car, but the results were not coming, so I had no proof.

"But finally a result on a day like today where I could show the pace is what I needed.

"This year has been extremely frustrating to not get results - things out of my control, things in my control, bad luck.

"I always said to the team, whenever the first chance that we get to fight for a podium, as long as nothing happens to us and we can score the podium, I'll be happy. And that's exactly what happened.”

Williams team principal James Vowles added: "He and I spoke on Thursday, we had dinner together.

“This is a restart point where we start and move forward on our season. He needs this, and you'll see now the positive momentum it generates."

