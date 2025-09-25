Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull ‘coaching’ behind Yuki Tsunoda’s Baku performance

Helmut Marko explains Yuki Tsunoda's improvement at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Helmut Marko and Yuki Tsunoda
Helmut Marko and Yuki Tsunoda

Helmut Marko has credited a “different approach” for Yuki Tsunoda after his promising Azerbaijan Grand Prix performance.

Tsunoda enjoyed his strongest weekend as a Red Bull F1 driver in Baku.

He qualified and finished sixth, his best finish since replacing Liam Lawson at the Japanese Grand Prix.

A better result for Tsunoda was possible, but he wasn’t able to stay ahead of Lawson when coming out of the pit lane.

Tsunoda’s improvement coincides with Red Bull’s return to form in the hands of Max Verstappen.

Helmut Marko with Yuki Tsunoda
Helmut Marko with Yuki Tsunoda
© XPB Images

Verstappen has clinched back-to-back F1 victories, making him an outsider for this year’s F1 world drivers’ championship.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko detailed why and how Tsunoda has made progress, particularly in the race.

“We sat down after the race in Monza - Tsunoda was sometimes a second slower than Max in the race - and decided on a different approach,” Marko said.

“Simply put, you have to coach him more because of the less experience compared to Max. We have set up the car more according to his wishes.”

Tsunoda fighting for Red Bull future

Tsunoda’s improved display in Azerbaijan is timely as he fights for his Red Bull F1 future.

Tsunoda is expected to be replaced by Isack Hadjar at Red Bull from 2026.

Hadjar has arguably been F1’s rookie of the year in 2025.

Hadjar has been incredibly consistent at Racing Bulls, out-performing Lawson since the Kiwi’s return to the team.

The Frenchman scored his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort.

With Cadillac confirming their two drivers for next year, Tsunoda’s options are very limited.

If Racing Bulls opt to keep Lawson and then promote Arvid Lindblad, then Tsunoda will not be on the grid in 2026.

A return to RB doesn’t seem likely for Tsunoda.

He’s already spent four seasons at the team — and started this year with them, which would have been his fifth.

A reserve driver role with Aston Martin or Haas could be possible, given their respective Japanese ties.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has already ruled out signing either Tsunoda or Lawson, opting to stick with their junior drivers - Franco Colapinto or Paul Aron - for next year.

Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull ‘coaching’ behind Yuki Tsunoda’s Baku F1 performance
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

