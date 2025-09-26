Sauber deny “any fundamental issue” with Nico Hulkenberg after poor run since F1 podium

Is Nico Hulkenberg's F1 form a cause for concern?

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has denied there being any “fundamental issue” with Nico Hulkenberg, following his poor run of form.

Hulkenberg finally scored his maiden F1 podium at the British Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton to third.

This was part of an impressive four-race scoring streak.

Hulkenberg finished fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix, overtaking Hamilton after the Safety Car and benefitting from fresh rubber.

He finished eighth in Canada and then ninth in Austria, before his podium at Silverstone.

Since then, Hulkenberg hasn’t scored a single point.

Rookie F1 teammate Gabriel Bortoleto has enjoyed the upper hand.

Bortoleto has out-qualified Hulkenberg in the last five consecutive races.

He has also done so in 10 of the last 12 Grands Prix, evidence that the momentum is in the Brazilian’s favour.

Hulkenberg endured another difficult weekend in Azerbaijan, clattering the barriers in qualifying.

Wheatley has downplayed any concerns over Hulkenberg’s recent form.

“It’s a question that I’m being asked more and more often now. I personally don’t feel there’s any fundamental issue here,” Wheatley said after the race in Baku.

“Nico is a tremendous, experienced and fast racing driver and many, many times he’s been out-qualified by a thousandth, a hundredth. It’s not always a big thing. I honestly think it’s just transient. Gabriel’s fast as well, and if one of them gets the lap right, one of them is going to out-qualify the other.

“Gabriel has certainly been at a run of circuits where he’s more familiar with. With Nico, I don’t think there’s anything big to get over. He’ll just string it together.”

Will Hulkenberg turn things around?

Unlike his impressive two years at Haas, qualifying appears to be the German’s weakness.

Bortoleto leads the qualifying head-to-head 11-6 with seven rounds remaining.

Hulkenberg conceded that his Azerbaijan GP was severely compromised by another disappointing Saturday.

“It was one of those races where things just didn’t fall into place,” Hulkenberg reflected.

“I always seemed to be on the wrong side of the timing, losing out here and there. The highlight was definitely the restart - I managed a nice double overtake into Turn 3, which was rewarding. But after that, I was stuck behind Franco [Colapinto] and Lance [Stroll] for most of the first stint. We lost a lot of time there, and that was really the make-or-break moment.

“The pace at the end was good, but by then the race had already slipped away from us - qualifying and the early laps left us with too much to recover. There weren’t many variables or opportunities to shake up the order today. It wasn’t our strongest weekend, but we’ll take the lessons on board and focus on executing better next time out.”

Sauber deny “any fundamental issue” with Nico Hulkenberg after poor run since F1 podium
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar News
Ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher lands IndyCar test with RLL
2m ago
Mick Schumacher
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
22m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans News
F1 champion Jenson Button won’t return to Le Mans when WEC career ends
49m ago
Jenson Button
F1 News
Explained: The key to Red Bull’s F1 2025 revival as ‘real test’ awaits
1h ago
Verstappen has won the last two F1 races
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “scratching my head” at “stupid” Japan MotoGP practice crash
1h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reveals cause of double crash in Japan MotoGP practice
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sauber deny “any fundamental issue” with Nico Hulkenberg after poor run since F1 podium
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg
MotoGP Feature
How Marc Marquez took a step closer to MotoGP title glory in Japan practice
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Fernando Alonso amazed by Adrian Newey: “You need to use all your brain capacity”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso