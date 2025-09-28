Guenther Steiner makes stunning Ferrari ‘regret’ claim about Carlos Sainz

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner suspects Ferrari regret their decision to let Carlos Sainz go.

Guenther Steiner believes some people within Ferrari will regret the team’s decision to part ways with Carlos Sainz.

On the same weekend Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could only finish eighth and ninth in Ferrari’s latest underwhelming display at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sainz claimed his first podium for Williams with an outstanding drive to third.

Sainz lost his Ferrari seat at the end of 2024 when he was forced to make way for the incoming Hamilton after the seven-time world champion announced a blockbuster switch from Mercedes for 2025.

The Spaniard, who won four races with Ferrari, subsequently signed for Williams.

“I think some people in the team do,” former Haas team principal Steiner told The Red Flags podcast when asked if he thinks there is any regret within Ferrari to have let Sainz go.

“I think obviously management cannot feel regret because you would be admitting that you did something wrong, and you cannot do that, because I’m sure that some of the guys there, the feeling I get, because Ferrari finished eighth and ninth in Baku.

“Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, finished third, so it’s like, I guess the guy feeling best about it is Carlos Sainz.”

Is Lewis Hamilton a worthwhile investment for Ferrari?

In a later ‘Gas or Brake’ segment of the podcast, Steiner was asked whether Sainz’s podium proves that Ferrari made the wrong choice in signing Hamilton, who has endured a disappointing debut campaign with the Scuderia.

“Gas!” Steiner responded. “I mean, Carlos was doing a good job.

“They wouldn’t have all the interference from outside of Lewis not performing, so the team could focus on going racing, making things better, instead of always trying to find out why Lewis doesn’t like the car.

“They had a known quantity with Carlos; he could deliver, and Lewis obviously, I mean, I respect Lewis, but in the moment, for the unrest he brings into the team and around the team, is it a worthwhile investment? Maybe not.

“Also, the investment money-wise, I’m pretty sure it’s a lot higher with Lewis than with Carlos.”

Hamilton has failed to achieve a podium finish in his first 17 grands prix as a Ferrari driver and has been convincingly outperformed by Leclerc. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

