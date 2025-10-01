Toto Wolff slams Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 exit rumours as ‘complete nonsense’

Toto Wolff has denied claims Kimi Antonelli will move to Williams or Alpine for the 2026 F1 season, branding the speculation as “nonsense.”

Mercedes have yet to confirm their driver line-up for next year.

Antonelli and George Russell’s current Mercedes contracts expire at the end of the season.

While Wolff has continued to insist both drivers will remain at the team, new contracts have yet to be agreed.

In Antonelli’s case, he has endured a slightly underwhelming rookie season, littered with mistakes.

The 19-year-old has struggled to finish in the top 10 consistently, scoring points just three times since his podium in Montreal back in June.

The 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a promising weekend for Antonelli.

He out-qualified Russell for just the second time this season.

Antonelli ultimately finished fourth, losing out to teammate Russell through the pit stops.

Antonelli will stay at Mercedes

Due to his inconsistent form, there has been speculation surrounding Antonelli’s future.

There was talk that Mercedes and Williams could swap drivers for next year.

Antonelli would move to the Grove-based outfit, partnering Alex Albon.

This move would open the door for Carlos Sainz to get another shot at a top team.

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Another rumoured option for Antonelli was Alpine.

Flavio Briatore has limited options for 2026 as he looks set to decide between Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Wolff rejected the speculation around Antonelli.

“The Alpine and Williams speculations are completely nonsense,” Wolff said. “He will stay here in 2026 100%.”

Russell also waiting for new F1 deal

Unlike Antonelli, Russell’s performances this year can’t be questioned.

Russell has been one of the standout, most consistent performers on the grid.

However, Russell will likely want long-term security from Mercedes in terms of a new deal.

Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Max Verstappen, so they might want to keep their options open by giving Russell a short-term deal.

