Lewis Hamilton pays touching tribute to “amazing friend” who cared for Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend Kirstin, who cared for his late dog Roscoe while he was away racing in F1.

On Monday, Hamilton confirmed that Roscoe had passed away following a battle with pneumonia.

Roscoe had made regular F1 paddock appearances over the years and was even granted his own paddock pass by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

However, with Hamilton’s intense schedule, Roscoe was cared for and looked after by Kirstin.

Lewis Hamilton post

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his Instagram story, Hamilton thanked his “amazing friend,” Kirstin, lauding her as a key reason why Roscoe had such a long life, exceeding the typical lifespan for a Bulldog.

Hamilton wrote: “I want you to take time to uplift my amazing friend Kirstin. She trained both Roscoe and Coco and treated them like family. She helped look after their health and it is really through her that Roscoe lived so long.

“While I was travelling, she would take care of him and loved him as if he was hers. She was there every day, all day.

“Even with a family and other dogs to look after, she never missed a day. We stood together when letting Roscoe go. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and Roscoe’s life. There is nobody like you Kirstin. Thank you.”

F1 world rallies around Hamilton

Messages of sympathy and support have flooded Lewis Hamilton following Roscoe’s passing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari wrote: “So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog, and he will never be forgotten.”

Former Mercedes teammate George Russell said: “I’m so sorry for your loss mate.”

Hamilton’s former team, Mercedes, commented: “Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he’ll always be a part of our family.”

McLaren, wrote: “Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed.”

F1 also posted a tribute on their social media channels: “Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right. Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the paw-prints you left on all of our hearts.”