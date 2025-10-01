Lewis Hamilton’s “biggest problem” at Ferrari identified by Guenther Steiner

An interesting perspective from former Haas boss Guenther Steiner on Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ex-Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes the expectations around Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari are their “biggest problem.”

The Hamilton-Ferrari partnership hasn’t lived up to expectations in F1 2025.

On Ferrari’s side, the SF-25 has underdelivered.

The performance of the car has been marred by various issues, including an inability to run at optimum ride height.

Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with the new car, failing to finish on the podium in his first 17 races with the team.

While Hamilton has made some progress in recent rounds, this year has largely been a disappointment.

The only high point for Hamilton was his sprint race triumph at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.

However, that took place on a weekend where both Ferrari cars were disqualified due to excessive plank wear.

Hamilton’s “biggest problem”

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari over the winter resulted in an unprecedented amount of hype.

Naturally, given F1’s most successful driver was joining forces with the sport’s winningest team.

Ferrari finished last year with the second-fastest car behind McLaren, narrowly missing out on the constructors’ title by 14 points.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

In a bid to overhaul McLaren, Ferrari made radical changes to their car for this season, but that gamble hasn’t paid off.

Ferrari have struggled to consistently extract the most from their car, with their Baku performance showing proof of that.

Hamilton looked as if he had the pace to contend for a top three in qualifying, but he was knocked out in Q2 after Ferrari didn’t put him on a fresh set of tyres for the final runs of the session.

Speaking to the Inside Line Podcast, Steiner blamed the hype around Hamilton' switch for creating unrealistic expectations. 

“I think the biggest problem there is the expectations which were set last year when it was announced. The expectation was Lewis is coming back to win his eighth world championship [at] Ferrari,” he said.

“Because at the time, when it was announced, Ferrari was very strong, the second half of last year’s season.

“This dream, everybody believed [in it], me included. It’s like, this is too good. Then obviously this year, reality set in, and guess what, we are all disappointed.”

Lewis Hamilton’s “biggest problem” at Ferrari F1 identified by Guenther Steiner
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar News
Mick Schumacher still ‘loves’ single-seaters as first IndyCar test looms
30m ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Step between Moto3 and Moto2 ‘too big’, as Dorna teases ‘exciting announcement’
37m ago
2025 Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix
WSBK News
Bradley Ray hoping for Oulton Park rebound after “mixed” Assen BSB
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s “biggest problem” at Ferrari identified by Guenther Steiner
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli insists his 2026 Ducati MotoGP package “not fixed yet”
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

BSB News
BSB introduces pre-qualifying tweak to practice for final 2025 rounds
3h ago
Kyle Ryde, Nitrous Competition Yamaha, 2025 Assen BSB
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pays touching tribute to “amazing friend” who cared for Roscoe
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo banking on ‘different tyre’ for ‘fun’ Mandalika MotoGP races
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi names his best MotoGP rivals… but omits one big name
4h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff slams Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 exit rumours as ‘complete nonsense’
4h ago
Toto Wolff and Kimi Antonelli