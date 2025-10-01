Revealed: Christian Horner’s F1 return hinges on Toto Wolff-like control

Where will Christian Horner end up next in F1?

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Christian Horner’s potential return to F1 reportedly hinges on securing a “strong degree of control” within any team he joins, ensuring he has influence beyond the role of team principal.

According to reputable BBC F1 journalist Andrew Benson, Horner is seeking a status similar to arch-rival Toto Wolff. 

Wolff holds an equal one-third (33.3%) shareholding in the Mercedes F1 team, alongside his role as team principal.

Horner, who was ousted by Red Bull earlier this year, would want comparable power if he returns to the grid in the future.

On the BBC F1 website, Benson wrote: “In short, it seems Horner is keen to come back to F1, but that if he does so, he does not want to be ‘only’ a team principal.

“He would want a shareholding in the team and a strong degree of control. He wants the status that his nemesis at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, has had since buying into the team in 2013.

“Horner was already chief executive officer of Red Bull Racing as well as team principal, but he did not have equity, and his desire for control was ultimately partly to blame for his undoing.”

Horner’s options

Horner’s options for an immediate return to F1 appear limited.

He has been consistently linked with Alpine, given his close relationship with Flavio Briatore. 

However, Alpine already have Briatore as executive advisor and Steve Nielsen as managing director.

Haas are another possible option, but owner Gene Haas has previously insisted he does not want to sell any part of the team.

Examining Horner’s situation, Benson added: “Where could he go? That’s harder to say, and there are potential blocks to him in a lot of places you look.

“Alpine? They have just employed a new person in a role that is effectively team principal, managing director Steve Nielsen. And they already have someone above him in executive adviser Flavio Briatore, who is in ultimate charge.

“Equally, Alpine have Mercedes engines, and it is hard to imagine Wolff agreeing to supply his power-units to any team run by Horner, given the state of their relationship.

“Aston Martin have been mentioned in some reports. They have ambition and wealth through team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“However, Adrian Newey joined them in March as managing technical partner, with a shareholding. And Newey left Red Bull largely because of Horner – the allegations levelled against him by a female employee, and Horner’s role in diminishing Newey’s contribution over the previous couple of years.

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner

“Would Newey want to work again with Horner in those circumstances?

“Ferrari? Frederic Vasseur has just signed a new multi-year contract as team principal, and it’s hard to imagine them making Horner CEO of the car company and giving him a substantial shareholding, especially given how well Ferrari has done since it was listed.

“Haas? Does owner Gene Haas want to sell a substantial shareholding? So far, the answer has been no.

“Does he want to change his team’s philosophy? So far, he has been happy to do F1 on a small budget and buy as many parts as possible from Ferrari. And does he want to spend a lot of money on Horner’s salary?

“Williams? They seem pretty content with progress under James Vowles. Does owner Dorilton need to dilute its shareholding to have Horner on board?”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

