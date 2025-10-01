Ted Kravitz reveals Max Verstappen chat after Red Bull's Sky boycott over 2021 remarks

An interesting chat between Sky's Ted Kravitz and Max Verstappen

Ted Kravitz
Ted Kravitz

Ted Kravitz has recalled a conversation with Max Verstappen following Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports during the closing stages of the 2022 F1 season.

Red Bull refused to conduct any interviews with Sky Sports at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

This came after comments made by Kravitz in relation to Verstappen’s 2021 F1 title win over Lewis Hamilton.

Kravitz had referenced Hamilton being “robbed” of the title.

Hamilton lost the 2021 F1 championship due to “human error”, with then-race director Michael Masi entirely to blame.

Verstappen was unhappy with the comments and refused to speak to Sky during the Mexico weekend.

Christian Horner also felt Sky had not been fair towards Verstappen or Red Bull.

“There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race,” Horner said.

“Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team. It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker.

“Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far.

“It is not impartial or fair or balanced.”

Kravitz on Verstappen chat

Red Bull have since had no problems with Sky or their coverage.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Kravitz detailed a conversation he had with Verstappen about the boycott.

Kravitz explained that while Verstappen himself wasn’t particularly bothered, he was unhappy with the hate directed at his family, particularly his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

Kravitz said: “Max referred to this stuff on social media, and he says: ‘Look, I don’t care. People say terrible things about me all the time. I’m doing my job and you’re doing your job. It’s not us that care, it’s the people around me that care.’

“‘So then if you say or people misinterpret that you say that you think I stole a championship off Lewis – even if you didn’t say that, people think that’s what you said. You’re a voice in Formula 1, and then my mum on social media gets abuse or my sister, or Kelly, my partner. It’s them I’m looking to protect.’

“I said, ‘Max, I absolutely get it, and it’s horrible and regretful and I’m sorry that it gets to these points. But these things get clipped up, it all gets blown up out [of proportion] and then we get to this point’. So then we understood each other completely.”

Ted Kravitz reveals Max Verstappen chat after Red Bull's Sky F1 boycott over 2021 remarks
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ted Kravitz reveals Max Verstappen chat after Red Bull's Sky boycott over 2021 remarks
6h ago
Ted Kravitz
MotoGP News
Could a Marc Marquez/Honda reunion in MotoGP ever work? Alberto Puig has his say
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Alberto Puig, Honda Factory Racing, 2023
F1 News
Revealed: Christian Horner’s F1 return hinges on Toto Wolff-like control
6h ago
Christian Horner
MotoGP Feature
Why you shouldn’t give up on MotoGP 2025 now the title battle is over
7h ago
2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
F1 insider highlights key Oscar Piastri lesson after “shi*” Baku weekend
7h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
Red Bull warn F1 rivals Hungary struggles won’t be repeated at Singapore GP
8h ago
Max Verstappen on track in Hungary
MotoGP News
2025 MotoGP title win ‘extra boost’ for Marc Marquez to score first Indonesian GP win
8h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
IndyCar News
Mick Schumacher still ‘loves’ single-seaters as first IndyCar test looms
9h ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Step between Moto3 and Moto2 ‘too big’, as Dorna teases ‘exciting announcement’
9h ago
2025 Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix
WSBK News
Bradley Ray hoping for Oulton Park rebound after “mixed” Assen BSB
10h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025