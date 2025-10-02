Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1

Liam Lawson speaks about his close relationship with Daniel Ricciardo, 12 months on from replacing him

Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls F1 driver Liam Lawson has revealed Daniel Ricciardo has continued to show support, sending him a message after his impressive Azerbaijan Grand Prix performance.

Lawson starred in Baku last time out, finishing fifth to secure his best result in F1.

The Kiwi returned to F1 full-time last year, replacing Ricciardo at Racing Bulls.

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix was Ricciardo’s final race in F1 before he was axed.

Despite Lawson taking his spot, Ricciardo has continued to keep in touch, offering him advice and support.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Lawson said: “It was obviously extremely uncomfortable,” Lawson reflected on replacing Ricciardo. “I think the only thing I took away from it was how much of a good person Daniel is, how he was to me through the whole journey from when I first came into the seat when he had his injury to going back to reserve.

“We had a very good relationship – we still do, honestly. He sent me a nice message after Baku. He’s obviously off on his own journey at the moment, but he’s been very supportive. We’re from the same part of the world as well, so we probably both understand it’s quite difficult to get to this point and we’re both very lucky.

“He’s been out in the open a little bit – probably needs to shave his beard in most people’s opinions!”

Lawson waiting on 2026 decision

Lawson’s F1 future for 2026 is still uncertain.

The 23-year-old lost his Red Bull seat after just two races, returning to the junior team alongside Isack Hadjar.

While Hadjar has enjoyed the upper hand, Lawson’s performances have steadily improved.

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Lawson is not yet guaranteed a place on the grid next year.

Hadjar is set to replace Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The two RB seats could be filled by Lawson, Tsunoda or Arvid Lindblad, who is part of their junior programme.

Alex Dunne is also in the frame after his release from McLaren.

Speaking about his F1 future, Lawson said: “We’ve obviously done this a long time and we’re well aware that we need to have good performances to stay in the sport and that’s honestly what I’m focused on at the moment.

“Baku was great but obviously we need more of that going through the next few races.

“I’d love to know tomorrow, honestly, but obviously in this camp it’s very normal to be left on hold a little bit and that’s how it is at the moment. I know the only thing that has control over that is my performance in the car, so until I have that answer I think that’s just what I’m focused on.

“Obviously there’s some very exciting, unique, cool races coming up. For me as well, now having done the full cycle of tracks, going to tracks that I’ve done before is exciting and it’s the part I enjoy most out of the season.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

