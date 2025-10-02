Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”

Fernando Alonso has opened up on his future in F1, admitting he will assess his plans for 2026 “day by day.”

At 44, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the 2025 F1 grid, four years older than Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard continues to remain motivated to race in F1, despite not taking a grand prix victory since 2013.

His last F1 world title came in 2006, nearly 20 years ago.

Alonso is pinning his hopes on the new rules in 2026, which should shake up the pecking order.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin have invested heavily over the years, upgrading their Silverstone headquarters.

They’ve also bolstered their technical team by signing Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

In an interview with AS, Alonso revealed that success in 2026 could influence his decision to retire.

Alonso said: “But I have to consider it myself. If the car goes badly, there’s a chance I’ll stay for another year to finish on a positive note. If the car goes well, 2026 will probably be my last year.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Alonso said he would put “the team first” when deciding his F1 future.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Since I don’t have a crystal ball, I gave an answer that will be valid forever,” Alonso told reporters in Singapore.

“I think that until May, that’s how I feel right now. If I have a car that I enjoy driving and get some results with, I think that maybe… I mean, I’ll always discuss with Lawrence and the team what their needs are, and the team will come first and me second. I don’t need to race to prove anything.

“I’m happy with my career and I consider myself very fortunate to have been here for so many years. Now is the time to help the team and have fun, so that’s something I’ll have to see day by day next year.”

Alonso “confident” for next year

Alonso has experienced a mixed 2025 F1 campaign.

He has yet to be out-qualified by Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll this season, however, Alonso sits behind him in the points standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin © XPB Images

Bad luck has ruined Alonso’s chances of scoring points on multiple occasions.

Regardless, Alonso is still enjoying himself and remains “confident” for the new rules in 2026.

“Better than ever. Yes, I think so. I think so, last year and this year the car is probably not where we see it in the standings,” he added.

“I think we have some problems behind us and we’ve been dealing with some weaknesses that I don’t think are too obvious from the outside sometimes.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But I think, yes, personally, some of the performances this year and last year I don’t think were possible 20 years ago. That’s my opinion and that’s why I’m relaxed, I’m happy, I’m enjoying myself and I’m confident for next year.”