Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split

Alex Dunne appears set to join F1 rival after McLaren split.

Alex Dunne
Alex Dunne

F1 hopeful Alex Dunne says he is “very excited for what’s to come” after leaving McLaren’s development programme.

The 19-year-old Formula 2 frontrunner’s unexpected split from McLaren was confirmed on Thursday morning ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Dunne, who has impressed in FP1 outings for McLaren this year, is reportedly close to a deal that will see him join Red Bull’s junior programme.

Such a move would open the door for Dunne to graduate to F1 with Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls in 2027 following a second season in F2 in 2026.

There was no opening for a future F1 seat with McLaren, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locked down to long-term contracts.

The Irishman teased a possible switch in his statement on social media, which included a line saying he is “very excited for what’s to come”, followed by an ‘eye’ emoji.

"From today I've mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren driver development programme," Dunne wrote.

"I'd like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, to have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I'll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you papaya family.”

McLaren said in a statement: "It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

"We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

McLaren can't offer Alex Dunne F1 chance

Analysing the split, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft explained: “It’s a big surprise. McLaren had high hopes for Alex Dunne and why not? They described him as a diamond that needed polishing.

“He has a huge ability. A brilliant talent. He’s done some brilliant stuff in F2, not consistently and has shown where areas of his driving need polishing. But he’s shown as well he’s very much one for the future.

“I don’t think McLaren wanted to lose Alex Dunne but they made the decision and it seems, despite options being put on the table to Alex, to his family, to his representatives to carry the partnership forward, those options weren’t necessarily acceptable on the Alex Dunne side.

“In the end McLaren said ‘well we’ve done what we can do here. We’re offering as much as we can, we believe in you, we want to take you forward. If you think you can do better elsewhere, that’s what you are going to have to do because we can’t reach an agreement. So the decision was made and McLaren is not part of the McLaren stable.

“But Alex Dunne won’t be a stranger in the F1 or F2 paddock. He’ll be in F2 again next year and he’ll be at F1 I think at some stage, maybe as a reserve driver for next season. If we’re looking down the paddock at who have got openings in their junior driver development, well Red Bull are looking for drivers.

“Arvid Lindblad is their last driver that is F1 ready and he might well come in next season at the Racing Bulls team, which leaves a gap then for the next driver to step up and that may well be Alex Dunne.

“That’s just a paddock rumour that is going around but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Alex Dunne does end up in that Red Bull stable.” 

Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

