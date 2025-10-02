Can Max Verstappen still win the title? How F1 rivals view his chances

F1 rivals assess Max Verstappen's chances of winning this year's world championship.

Verstappen is congratulated by Russell
Verstappen is congratulated by Russell

Max Verstappen’s F1 rivals have had their say on whether they believe he can still win this year’s world championship.

Back-to-back dominant victories at the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix have brought Verstappen back into the conversation as being a contender for the 2025 drivers’ world title.

Verstappen is currently 44 points behind second-placed Lando Norris and 69 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri with seven races and three sprints left in the season. A total of 199 points are left up for grabs.

McLaren now view Verstappen as a genuine title contender and even the Dutchman has not totally ruled out the prospect of becoming a five-time world champion this year, despite effectively resigning himself to being unable to defend his crown just a handful of races ago.

Heading into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, F1 drivers were asked to give their percentage of Verstappen catching the McLaren duo and taking the drivers’ title before the season’s end.

Max Verstappen’s title chances rated

First to be asked was Norris, who replied: “I mean there’s a chance, so more than zero! There’s probably like actual stats, so I don’t know. Yeah, there’s a chance.”

On a more serious note, Norris later added that he sees Verstappen as a “genuine” challenger across the remaining rounds.

Despite the considerable points deficit, Haas’ Esteban Ocon feels Verstappen can never be discounted.

“We all know Max and how dangerous he is when there is something to grab,” the Frenchman explained. “So yeah, there’s a good chance that if he’s got a competitive car until the end of the year he can catch back.”

F1 drivers were put on the spot
F1 drivers were put on the spot

Mercedes driver George Russell, in a clear playful jab directed at Norris, who was sat alongside him in the FIA press conference on Thursday, said: “100 percent.”

However, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc thinks the prospect of Verstappen being crowned champion is “very unlikely”.

“I’ll say 20 percent,” Leclerc responded. “The gap is substantial and I feel like we’ve been on tracks, low downforce, Monza, Baku - I feel the Red Bull was very, very strong.

“I expect the McLaren to come back at the pace for most of the season here and some of the future tracks. So I see it as very unlikely.

“We never know. Obviously they brought an upgrade at Monza which seems to be working very much, but whether it work on downforce tracks, I don’t think enough to beat the McLarens.”

Isack Hadjar, who drives for Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls and is favourite to become Verstappen’s teammate in 2026, said: “I definitely agree with what Charles said, but I think 20 percent is a lot. I would say 10. 10 is still a good number.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s former teammate Alex Albon reckons the Dutchman’s odds are slightly better.

“I’ll go with 15 percent,” the Williams driver said, before adding: “You could have one crash between Lando and Oscar and it’s all game on. I don’t know what the odds are at the bookies, but I’ll go 15.”

Can Max Verstappen still win the title? How F1 rivals view his chances
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
27m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
34m ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
1h ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
1h ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
2h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
3h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
3h ago
Alex Dunne