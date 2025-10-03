Lewis Hamilton spoke to Charles Leclerc about team orders mix-up: “It won't happen again”

All is well at Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's team orders mix-up in Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he spoke with teammate Charles Leclerc following Ferrari’s team orders mix-up at the end of the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured a difficult weekend last time out in Baku.

Hamilton finished the race in eighth place, just ahead of Leclerc.

The pair opted for alternate strategies, with Leclerc starting on the mediums and Hamilton on the hards. 

With Leclerc stuck behind Liam Lawson, his race was compromised, allowing Hamilton to close up quickly in the closing laps.

To give Hamilton a free run at the cars ahead - Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris - Ferrari ordered Leclerc to let him through.

Ferrari then wanted Hamilton to give Leclerc the place back on the final lap.

Hamilton reacted too late and ultimately finished ahead of his teammate.

Leclerc shrugged off the saga after the race, downplaying its significance given their lowly positions.

“Honestly for the P8 or the P9 it’s not going to be a big talking point,” Leclerc said on Sunday in Baku.

“I don’t really mind. Usually these are things that we agree between guys and the general rules of how we want to work whenever there is a swap.

“It didn’t happen and that’s okay. It’s not like I would have been a lot happier being P8. So I don’t mind.”

Speaking on Thursday in Singapore, Hamilton confirmed that he had spoken to Leclerc and that “everything’s fine”.

“I spoke to Charles. Everything’s fine,” Hamilton told reporters in Singapore.

“Charles’ been great, and, yeah, we worked on communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again. It won’t happen again.”

Hamilton eyes Ferrari improvement

Ferrari failed to capitalise on their strong practice pace in Azerbaijan.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 after Ferrari refused his request to use a fresh set of tyres, while Leclerc crashed in Q3, leaving him 10th on the grid.

“We make decisions together, and then just our execution in qualifying,” Hamilton added.

“So, that’s an area where we knew that the medium tyre was three tenths faster, and then we didn’t end up using it.

“That again, that’s areas that we can improve on and make sure we don’t do that.”

Lewis Hamilton spoke to Charles Leclerc about team orders mix-up:
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
1m ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
10m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
25m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
40m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
50m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne