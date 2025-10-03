Lewis Hamilton spoke to Charles Leclerc about team orders mix-up: “It won't happen again”

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he spoke with teammate Charles Leclerc following Ferrari’s team orders mix-up at the end of the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured a difficult weekend last time out in Baku.

Hamilton finished the race in eighth place, just ahead of Leclerc.

The pair opted for alternate strategies, with Leclerc starting on the mediums and Hamilton on the hards.

With Leclerc stuck behind Liam Lawson, his race was compromised, allowing Hamilton to close up quickly in the closing laps.

To give Hamilton a free run at the cars ahead - Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris - Ferrari ordered Leclerc to let him through.

Ferrari then wanted Hamilton to give Leclerc the place back on the final lap.

Hamilton reacted too late and ultimately finished ahead of his teammate.

Leclerc shrugged off the saga after the race, downplaying its significance given their lowly positions.

“Honestly for the P8 or the P9 it’s not going to be a big talking point,” Leclerc said on Sunday in Baku.

“I don’t really mind. Usually these are things that we agree between guys and the general rules of how we want to work whenever there is a swap.

“It didn’t happen and that’s okay. It’s not like I would have been a lot happier being P8. So I don’t mind.”

Speaking on Thursday in Singapore, Hamilton confirmed that he had spoken to Leclerc and that “everything’s fine”.

“I spoke to Charles. Everything’s fine,” Hamilton told reporters in Singapore.

“Charles’ been great, and, yeah, we worked on communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again. It won’t happen again.”

Hamilton eyes Ferrari improvement

Ferrari failed to capitalise on their strong practice pace in Azerbaijan.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 after Ferrari refused his request to use a fresh set of tyres, while Leclerc crashed in Q3, leaving him 10th on the grid.

“We make decisions together, and then just our execution in qualifying,” Hamilton added.

“So, that’s an area where we knew that the medium tyre was three tenths faster, and then we didn’t end up using it.

“That again, that’s areas that we can improve on and make sure we don’t do that.”