Max Verstappen handed fresh boost as Red Bull unveil front wing upgrade in Singapore

Red Bull have introduced a new front wing upgrade for this weekend’s 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

With seven rounds to go in F1 2025, most teams have shifted focus to next year and the new technical regulations, but not all teams are standing still.

Red Bull’s latest front wing is centred around extracting more performance from the car.

The team have won the last two races from pole position, putting Max Verstappen back in possible F1 title contention.

The new front wing is described as “an evolution of the design taking further research to increase the camber of some wing sections to extract more load whilst maintaining flow stability”.

Analysing the upgrade, Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz said: “Upgrades… this is interesting. Even though it’s getting towards the end of the season and everybody is focused on 2026, Red Bull are still bringing upgrades to this car.

“There are no upgrades from McLaren. No upgrades for Ferrari and Red Bull have brought a new front wing with even more downforce.

“I know Max likes a positive front-end, which is this new front wing is going to give him with the new cambers on the front wing elements to give more downforce. Wow, even more front downforce?”

Racing driver and Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick believes Verstappen is more likely to feel the benefits of the new front wing at high-speed circuits such as Austin and Qatar.

“Exactly, but it seems they have the rear in check,” she said. “Last year they were suffering from rear stability on entry and you get understeer.

“If the rear is in check then they can use that front and get the best of both worlds. You get the rear stability but the front to follow it.

“A track like this, a lot of low-speed, it will be interesting to see if they can get the most out of it here. It bodes well for the rest of the season as well, Austin, a bit more high-speed, flowing tracks where this could look very strong.”

New floor key to Red Bull revival

Red Bull also rolled out a new floor upgrade at Monza, which has been credited as the turning point in their season.

Verstappen won the Italian GP from pole position with a margin of over 19 seconds. It was a similar story in Baku, where he won by 13 seconds.

Max Verstappen on track in Singapore

This weekend in Singapore will be a key test to see whether Red Bull are truly competitive across all circuits.

“This is the area of the floor that has really, apart from everything else, transformed the handling of this Red Bull car,” Kravitz explained.

“It doesn’t look very much but that hole, and the way it forces air and deals with the air to the back of the car, has given Max the feeling he likes with this car. Not only has he found more performance, it’s more consistent.”