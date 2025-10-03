Max Verstappen handed fresh boost as Red Bull unveil front wing upgrade in Singapore

Another Red Bull upgrade at the Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull have introduced a new front wing upgrade for this weekend’s 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

With seven rounds to go in F1 2025, most teams have shifted focus to next year and the new technical regulations, but not all teams are standing still.

Red Bull’s latest front wing is centred around extracting more performance from the car.

The team have won the last two races from pole position, putting Max Verstappen back in possible F1 title contention.

The new front wing is described as “an evolution of the design taking further research to increase the camber of some wing sections to extract more load whilst maintaining flow stability”.

Analysing the upgrade, Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz said: “Upgrades… this is interesting. Even though it’s getting towards the end of the season and everybody is focused on 2026, Red Bull are still bringing upgrades to this car.

“There are no upgrades from McLaren. No upgrades for Ferrari and Red Bull have brought a new front wing with even more downforce.

“I know Max likes a positive front-end, which is this new front wing is going to give him with the new cambers on the front wing elements to give more downforce. Wow, even more front downforce?”

Racing driver and Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick believes Verstappen is more likely to feel the benefits of the new front wing at high-speed circuits such as Austin and Qatar.

“Exactly, but it seems they have the rear in check,” she said. “Last year they were suffering from rear stability on entry and you get understeer.

“If the rear is in check then they can use that front and get the best of both worlds. You get the rear stability but the front to follow it.

“A track like this, a lot of low-speed, it will be interesting to see if they can get the most out of it here. It bodes well for the rest of the season as well, Austin, a bit more high-speed, flowing tracks where this could look very strong.”

New floor key to Red Bull revival

Red Bull also rolled out a new floor upgrade at Monza, which has been credited as the turning point in their season.

Verstappen won the Italian GP from pole position with a margin of over 19 seconds. It was a similar story in Baku, where he won by 13 seconds.

Max Verstappen on track in Singapore
Max Verstappen on track in Singapore

This weekend in Singapore will be a key test to see whether Red Bull are truly competitive across all circuits.

“This is the area of the floor that has really, apart from everything else, transformed the handling of this Red Bull car,” Kravitz explained.

“It doesn’t look very much but that hole, and the way it forces air and deals with the air to the back of the car, has given Max the feeling he likes with this car. Not only has he found more performance, it’s more consistent.”

Max Verstappen handed fresh boost as Red Bull unveil F1 front wing upgrade in Singapore
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
2m ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
11m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
26m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
41m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
51m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne