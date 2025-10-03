2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2

Full results from Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri was fastest in the second practice session for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. 

Piastri was over a tenth clear of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, as the McLaren driver looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Baku.

Piastri crashed in Q3 and then jumped the start, dropping him to the back of the field on Lap 1. 

The Australian’s race ended on the opening lap after he locked up and clattered the barriers.

Hadjar was a strong second, less than a tenth ahead of Max Verstappen, who has won the last two races. 

Fernando Alonso continued Aston Martin’s impressive turn of pace, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.

Lando Norris was only fifth after his front wing was damaged in the pit lane following a collision with Charles Leclerc. 

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon were next up in the order.

Carlos Sainz was ahead of the Ferrari duo, with Charles Leclerc just ahead of Lewis Hamilton. 

It was an incident-filled FP2 session.

George Russell’s crash at Turn 16 caused the first red flag, halting the session for 10 minutes. 

Five minutes later, Liam Lawson brushed the barrier on the approach to the final corner, triggering another red flag.

Piastri fastest in FP2 Singapore 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.714s
2Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.846s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.857s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.877s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.197s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.222s
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.298s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.299s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.466s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.491s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.708s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.711s
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.060s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.069s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.319s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.458s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.645s
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.719s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.139s
20George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.231s

Alonso on top in FP1

Alonso topped the timesheets in FP1 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The two-time Singapore Grand Prix winner was a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

However, due the session taking place in unrepresentative conditions - qualifying and the race take place at night under the lights - the results shouldn’t be taken too seriously yet.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Leclerc will be pleased with his strong start to the weekend, having finished a lowly ninth in Azerbaijan. Verstappen rounded out the top three for Red Bull.

Verstappen was running an upgraded Red Bull front wing in FP1. The Dutchman is 69 points behind McLaren’s Piastri with seven rounds to go.

Hamilton was fourth-fastest, 0.3s off his former McLaren teammate. Piastri was ahead of Norris, two-tenths between the two F1 title contenders.

Hadjar was seventh ahead of Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda. Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

Alex Albon didn’t set a lap time after spending the majority of the session in the pits due to a brake issue. 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.116s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.266s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.392s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.480s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.481s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.698s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.755s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.812s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.860s
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.128s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.139s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.315s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.378s
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.399s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.461s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.538s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.611s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.034s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.324s
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams RacingNo Time Set
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
1m ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
10m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
24m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
40m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
49m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne