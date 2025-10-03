2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2

F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri was fastest in the second practice session for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri was over a tenth clear of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, as the McLaren driver looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Baku.

Piastri crashed in Q3 and then jumped the start, dropping him to the back of the field on Lap 1.

The Australian’s race ended on the opening lap after he locked up and clattered the barriers.

Hadjar was a strong second, less than a tenth ahead of Max Verstappen, who has won the last two races.

Fernando Alonso continued Aston Martin’s impressive turn of pace, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.

Lando Norris was only fifth after his front wing was damaged in the pit lane following a collision with Charles Leclerc.

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon were next up in the order.

Carlos Sainz was ahead of the Ferrari duo, with Charles Leclerc just ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

It was an incident-filled FP2 session.

George Russell’s crash at Turn 16 caused the first red flag, halting the session for 10 minutes.

Five minutes later, Liam Lawson brushed the barrier on the approach to the final corner, triggering another red flag.

Piastri fastest in FP2 Singapore

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.714s 2 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.846s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.857s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.877s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.197s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.222s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.298s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.299s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.466s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.491s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.708s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.711s 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.060s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.069s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.319s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.458s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.645s 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.719s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.139s 20 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.231s

Alonso on top in FP1

Alonso topped the timesheets in FP1 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The two-time Singapore Grand Prix winner was a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

However, due the session taking place in unrepresentative conditions - qualifying and the race take place at night under the lights - the results shouldn’t be taken too seriously yet.

Leclerc will be pleased with his strong start to the weekend, having finished a lowly ninth in Azerbaijan. Verstappen rounded out the top three for Red Bull.

Verstappen was running an upgraded Red Bull front wing in FP1. The Dutchman is 69 points behind McLaren’s Piastri with seven rounds to go.

Hamilton was fourth-fastest, 0.3s off his former McLaren teammate. Piastri was ahead of Norris, two-tenths between the two F1 title contenders.

Hadjar was seventh ahead of Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda. Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

Alex Albon didn’t set a lap time after spending the majority of the session in the pits due to a brake issue.

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.116s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.266s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.392s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.480s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.481s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.698s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.755s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.812s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.860s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.128s 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.139s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.315s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.378s 14 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.399s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.461s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.538s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.611s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.034s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.324s 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing No Time Set