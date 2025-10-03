2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
Full results from Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri was fastest in the second practice session for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.
Piastri was over a tenth clear of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, as the McLaren driver looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Baku.
Piastri crashed in Q3 and then jumped the start, dropping him to the back of the field on Lap 1.
The Australian’s race ended on the opening lap after he locked up and clattered the barriers.
Hadjar was a strong second, less than a tenth ahead of Max Verstappen, who has won the last two races.
Fernando Alonso continued Aston Martin’s impressive turn of pace, setting the fourth-fastest time of the session.
Lando Norris was only fifth after his front wing was damaged in the pit lane following a collision with Charles Leclerc.
Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon were next up in the order.
Carlos Sainz was ahead of the Ferrari duo, with Charles Leclerc just ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
It was an incident-filled FP2 session.
George Russell’s crash at Turn 16 caused the first red flag, halting the session for 10 minutes.
Five minutes later, Liam Lawson brushed the barrier on the approach to the final corner, triggering another red flag.
Piastri fastest in FP2 Singapore
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.714s
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.846s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.857s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.877s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.197s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.222s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.298s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.299s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.466s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.491s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.708s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.711s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.060s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.069s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.319s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.458s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.645s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.719s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.139s
|20
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.231s
Alonso on top in FP1
Alonso topped the timesheets in FP1 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The two-time Singapore Grand Prix winner was a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
However, due the session taking place in unrepresentative conditions - qualifying and the race take place at night under the lights - the results shouldn’t be taken too seriously yet.
Leclerc will be pleased with his strong start to the weekend, having finished a lowly ninth in Azerbaijan. Verstappen rounded out the top three for Red Bull.
Verstappen was running an upgraded Red Bull front wing in FP1. The Dutchman is 69 points behind McLaren’s Piastri with seven rounds to go.
Hamilton was fourth-fastest, 0.3s off his former McLaren teammate. Piastri was ahead of Norris, two-tenths between the two F1 title contenders.
Hadjar was seventh ahead of Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda. Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.
Alex Albon didn’t set a lap time after spending the majority of the session in the pits due to a brake issue.
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.116s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.266s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.392s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.480s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.481s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.698s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.755s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.812s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.860s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.128s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.139s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.315s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.378s
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.399s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.461s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.538s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.611s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.034s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.324s
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|No Time Set