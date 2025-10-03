F1 world champion questions George Russell contract delay: ‘No one’s doing a better job’

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button is surprised that Mercedes have yet to offer George Russell a new contract, despite the British driver’s standout performances throughout the 2025 season.

Mercedes have yet to announce their F1 driver line-up for 2026.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted Russell will remain alongside Kimi Antonelli next year, even though there’s been no formal announcement.

The team also expressed interest in signing Max Verstappen - and remain keen on bringing the Dutchman to Mercedes.

Verstappen has a Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, but it’s likely he could leave the team earlier if they fail to produce a competitive car.

Mercedes will want to keep their options open, potentially explaining the drawn-out negotiations with Russell, who is seeking long-term security.

Speaking ahead of FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix, Button believes no driver on the grid is doing a “better job” than Russell this season.

“Hopefully soon because of the job he’s doing this year, I don’t think anyone’s really doing a better job,” Button said.

“He’s been exceptional - he really is. He’s still so young. It’s not like he’s at the end of his career. I am surprised that there hasn’t been a contract signed. Hopefully it will soon.

“This wasn’t a great weekend for him up until the race. I think he was a bit poorly at the start of the weekend but what a result to come away with a P2.”

Russell “driving beautifully”

Russell enjoyed another strong weekend last time out in Baku. Despite being out-qualified by Antonelli for just the second time this year, Russell put together an impressive race to finish second.

George Russell

Brundle praised Russell for doing an “utterly brilliant job”, pointing out his extraordinary pit lane entry, which allowed him to overcut Carlos Sainz for second place.

“Not by George! I think he’s doing an utterly brilliant job,” Brundle explained.

“I was speaking to him a little while ago. His pit-in in Baku over 200mph was extraordinary - the bravery, the finesse of going through that chicane was just… he’s on it. He’s really on it. He’s driving beautifully.

“He will of course be in the Mercedes next year, as will Kimi Antonelli, of that there’s absolutely no doubt. George has this curious situation where Mercedes are both his managers and employer.

“I think he’s trying to work his way through that.”