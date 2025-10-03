Williams reveal damage after Alex Albon’s car catches fire

Williams explain damage to Alex Albon's car after dramatic fire in Singapore practice.

Albon returns to the pits with a brake issue
Albon returns to the pits with a brake issue

Williams have revealed the extent of the damage done to Alex Albon’s car after it caught fire during opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The only major drama of an otherwise uneventful FP1 in Singapore occurred during the early stages when Albon’s car caught fire.

Albon had not even completed a single flying lap when he encountered a brake issue and returned to the pits.

But on his way back in, smoke was seen emerging from the back of Albon’s Williams, before a fire took hold.

The situation was quickly under control as Williams acted fast to put the fire out, however the smoke lingered in the pit lane for some time after.

Albon was unable to take part in the remainder of the session, leaving him on the back foot heading into the rest of the weekend.

"It'll be basically a rear-end change. It just takes time to evaluate,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1.

"But it's much easier now, we have pre-built rear-ends, gearbox and suspension. So it’s much easier to replace the whole assembly.

"I would prefer not to miss any [session], FP2 will be a lot more relevant, but this is also a street track where you build up into it, so he'll be on the back foot.”

Albon’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished eighth in a session topped by surprise pace-setter Fernando Alonso.

Alex Albon’s brake fire explained

Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz explained that the issue was the same as what prevented Sainz from taking the start at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year.

"Williams say it was a hardware problem on the rear brakes. They had this with Carlos Sainz in Austria which meant he could not start the race,” Kravitz said.

"They don't think it was a brake-by-wire failure which didn't allow the rear axel to be slowed down by the ERS system and that led the rears to overheat.

"Williams are confident they can fix the problem and get him out for FP2. Not a lot lost in terms of relevant track conditions but a lot lost in terms of getting your eye in on the circuit.”

Williams said in a statement issued during FP1: “Alex has experienced a rear brake hardware problem which we are investigating. He will not join the remainder of FP1 but we are confident we can resolve the issue for FP2.” 

In this article

Williams reveal damage after Alex Albon’s car catches fire
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What's 'rattled' Lando Norris? Revealing radio message analysed
1m ago
It was a frustrating Friday for Norris
F1 News
The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore
9m ago
Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season
24m ago
Nitrous Competitions Racing announces Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde, and Ducati for BSB 2025. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: Indonesia MotoGP tyre, track combination “critical”
39m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 Singapore GP - Friday Practice Results: Oscar Piastri fastest in FP2
49m ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
James Vowles wants to return to racing after McLaren GT3 test
1h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP
1h ago
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
The rookie hope that can salvage an Indonesian MotoGP disaster for Ducati
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks
2h ago
Alex Dunne