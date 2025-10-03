Christian Horner ‘ringing up every team owner’ about F1 return

Christian Horner is “ringing up pretty much every team owner” about a potential return to F1, it has been claimed.

Horner is free to return to work in an F1 role in 2026 after agreeing a reduced pay-out package reportedly in the region of £80m following his official departure from Red Bull last month.

The 51-year-old Briton was sacked by Red Bull following the British Grand Prix in July and is keen to return to F1 as soon as possible.

Horner has already found himself linked with the likes of Alpine, Aston Martin and Haas, while new team Cadillac have shut down the possibility of hiring the former Red Bull chief.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that Horner had approached the American team over a potential role.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell moved to distance rumours linking Horner with a tie-in at his team in Friday’s FIA press conference in Singapore.

When asked directly if Horner has approached Aston Martin, Cowell replied: “I had a chat with Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin team owner] this morning to find out what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment. I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian, either in an operational or investment role in the future.”

Alpine not ruling out Horner link

Horner has been heavily linked with Alpine, and the team’s new managing director Steve Nielsen would not completely rule out the possibility that he could find a landing spot at Enstone.

“As far as I know, no, but Flavio [Briatore, Alpine advisor] and Christian are old friends, that’s no secret,” Nielsen responded when asked if Horner has made contact with Alpine.

“What they’ve talked about, I don’t know. But everything I see and everything that I know, there’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine.

“But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen, this is Formula 1 after all.”

Williams team principal James Vowles was also asked if Horner had reached out to his side.

“No - simple,” was Vowles’ short reply.

When later asked if he would welcome a conversation with Horner if he were to approach Williams, Vowles said: “I think you should always welcome conversation, there’s no point closing the door.

“But we’re very happy with the structure that we have and it’s working, so I don’t see any reason to make any changes to that.”