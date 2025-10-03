Alex Dunne hailed as ‘like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks

Helmut Marko has confirmed Red Bull are in talks with former McLaren junior Alex Dunne.

On Thursday, McLaren announced that they had released Dunne from their junior F1 programme.

In a statement, they wrote: “It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

“We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Dunne has impressed during his rookie season in FIA Formula 2 and currently sits fifth in the drivers’ standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish driver also had two outings for McLaren in FP1 sessions earlier this year, standing out as a prospect for the future.

Now that Dunne has been released, he is free to join another team.

Even before McLaren’s announcement, there was speculation linking Dunne to the Red Bull junior programme.

Marko, who is responsible for it, confirmed to BBC Sport that negotiations are ongoing.

The 82-year-old also praised Dunne, describing him as “very like a Red Bull driver.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marko said: “We’re in discussions, now that he’s free. He’s very aggressive, fast and has good car control.

“He’s making lots of mistakes as well, at the moment. But he’s very like a Red Bull driver.”

Red Bull’s driver decision for 2026

Three of the four Red Bull seats are available for next year.

The identity of Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull is still unclear.

Isack Hadjar

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Isack Hadjar is expected to be promoted following a strong rookie season.

Yuki Tsunoda is expected to leave the Red Bull family, while Liam Lawson is hopeful of remaining at Red Bull.

It remains to be seen whether Dunne will do another season in F2 or get an F1 shot in 2026.