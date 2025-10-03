George Russell triggers FP2 stoppage after hitting barriers at Singapore GP

Second practice at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix was brought to a halt after Mercedes’ George Russell crashed into the barriers, triggering a red flag.

In the opening 20 minutes of the session, Russell lost control of his Mercedes under braking at Turn 16.

Fortunately for Russell, he hit the barriers head-on, resulting only in front-wing damage. He was able to return to the pit lane with a front-left puncture and a missing front wing.

The session was briefly halted as marshals repaired the barrier Russell had struck.

Giving his view on the incident over team radio, Russell said: “That was weird.”

Mercedes confirmed after that Russell's FP2 session had ended early as a result.

"A bit of a weird one to be honest. I'm not too sure what happened," Russell said. "I braked a bit earlier, went in a bit slower, but lost the rear. Thankfully I went in front-end on and didn't do too much damage but it was game over."A bit annoying, sorry to the team for that, but better it happened today than tomorrow."

The session in Singapore was halted for 10 minutes as the track was cleared.

Shortly after the resumption of the session, Liam Lawson caused a second red flag.

Russell’s impressive 2025 F1 season

Russell has enjoyed an incredibly strong 2025 F1 season.

The Mercedes driver returned to the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, battling ill-health to finish second behind Max Verstappen in Baku.

Despite his strong form, Russell is still waiting for a new Mercedes F1 contract. Toto Wolff has insisted that Russell and Kimi Antonelli will remain part of the team next year.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Russell explained why there has been such a delay.

“I think for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right,” Russell said.

“Every time you renew a contract, it’s the most important one of your life, and it has to be done with good care. There’s nothing to worry about. It will get done.

“It’s just about something that’s fair, mutually beneficial. I think that’s what we all will chase. It’s obviously different for certain drivers who may have a bit more power, may have a bit less power. No more updates, nothing to report, and I’ll be glad to tell you all once there is.”