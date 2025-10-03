James Vowles says he wants to get back into racing after completing a recent GT3 test.

The Williams F1 team principal took to the wheel of a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo for a two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain between the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix.

It marked a return to the Garage 59 team for Vowles, who took part in several GT races in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Vowles is now targeting more race outings, this time in GT3 machinery.

“I have done work with Merc beforehand but I have no affiliation in that world,” Vowles told Sky Sports F1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I actually really like McLarens to drive. The team is one I’ve been driving for for probably the last three or four years, so go where you are comfortable.”

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen recently made headlines for his victorious extracurricular racing exploits in GT3 machinery during an endurance race at the legendary Nordschleife.

Asked if he could follow in Verstappen’s footsteps by tackling the iconic German circuit, Vowles replied: “I don’t think the Nordschleife, although well done to him [Verstappen].

“It just shows how impressive it is to just turn up there and basically dominate it - just outstanding.

“The intention is to get back into racing on my side. What I want to do is another few days in the car. I haven’t really driven the car competitively with pros for a couple of years.”

Could Vowles race with Sainz and Albon?

It was then put to Vowles whether he would be interested in teaming up with Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for an endurance race in the future.

“They are allowed and it is something that could be great,” Vowles said.

“We just need to remember what Max does is exceptional. We need to remember we are doing 24 weekends of racing, and more of that testing.

“Having anymore demand on them would be inappropriate and wrong for me to ask. If they ever want to do it, we’ll find a way of making it work.”

Williams continued their resurgence under Vowles at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as Sainz claimed his first podium for the team with an outstanding drive to third.

