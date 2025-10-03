The “positive sign” Oscar Piastri is over his nightmare Baku weekend in Singapore

Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick says Oscar Piastri has firmly moved on from his nightmare Azerbaijan Grand Prix after impressing during Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri set the pace in second practice at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, finishing just over one tenth clear of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

The Australian endured a torrid weekend in Baku last time out, crashing on the opening lap of the race.

That followed a Q3 accident and a jump start, making it a nightmare outing for the F1 championship leader.

Speaking after FP2, Chadwick noted a clear difference in demeanour between Piastri and teammate Lando Norris.

“It couldn’t be more different, could they? A great day for Oscar,” Chadwick said.

“He needed that after Baku. A good bounce back. He seems visibly happy, relaxed and confident. That’s a positive sign for him.”

Due to the nature of his mistakes, Chadwick feels it has been easier for Piastri to put the disappointment behind him.

“I think he summed it up coming into this weekend when he said those mistakes that he made were so big and uncharacteristic in a way that it’s almost easier to draw a line under those compared to making loads of little mistakes,” she added.

“Something like jumping the start is a big mistake and obvious for him to write it off. I think in that sense, coming back to it this weekend… what has been good in his performance straight away out of the blocks has been very strong, which is what Oscar needed.”

A “good day” for Piastri

Oscar Piastri struggled in Singapore 12 months ago, finishing 41 seconds behind his teammate.

Oscar Piastri

The 24-year-old believes his MCL39 is in a “good place” ahead of qualifying.

“Yeah definitely. I think I found my feet on the medium at the end there and then the soft felt good,” he explained.

“Obviously not much representative race running but no, the car is in a good place. I feel like I’ve learned a lot through today and that’s the aim of practice. It’s been a good day.”

The majority of teams were unable to complete high-fuel runs to prepare for the grand prix due to two red flag stoppages.

However, Piastri downplayed the importance of race simulations given the significance of qualifying in Singapore.

“More or less I think. Here qualifying is a massive part of the weekend,” Piastri concluded.

“It’s a massive part everywhere but especially here. It’s one of the most important. You’d rather qualify further up and deal with the unknown for the race than qualify further back but know exactly what’s going to happen in the race, as it’s not going to help you.”