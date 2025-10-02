Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return

Christian Horner has held “exploratory” talks with Haas over a possible F1 return, team boss Ayao Komatsu has confirmed.

Horner’s F1 future remains one of the biggest talking points in the final months of the 2025 season.

He was ousted by Red Bull in July and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

The 51-year-old officially left the company in September and is now assessing his options for a return to the sport in 2026.

According to the BBC, Horner wants Toto Wolff-like power if he returns to F1 – more than just the role of team principal.

A possible shareholding or ownership is reportedly what he is seeking.

This narrows his likely options to Haas, Aston Martin, or Alpine.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Komatsu confirmed that Horner had approached the American team but said talks hadn’t progressed beyond an initial conversation.

“It’s true that he approached us and one of our guys had an exploratory, let’s say, talk,” Komatsu told reporters in Singapore.

“But that was it. Nothing’s going any further. I’ve got nothing more to say on that one.”

Haas owner Gene Haas has been reluctant to sell the team over the years, despite external interest.

The team has yet to score a podium since joining the grid in 2016.

Komatsu replaced Guenther Steiner as team principal at the start of the 2024 F1 season.

Since taking over, Haas has returned to being a solid midfield outfit and has recently joined forces with Toyota as part of a technical partnership.

Horner’s other options

Horner’s main alternatives, besides Haas, are Alpine and Aston Martin.

He has a close relationship with Flavio Briatore, who returned to Enstone as Alpine’s executive advisor last year.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner © XPB Images

Renault, which owns Alpine, have insisted they remain committed to F1 despite a disappointing run of form.

Aston Martin is another possibility, with team principal Andy Cowell refusing to rule out a move for Horner.

“I think Christian’s record speaks for itself. He’s a great competitor. I guess it’s down to Christian to work out what he wants to do,” Cowell said, as quoted by RN365.

“He might want to walk away from the sport, he might want to do something else in the sport, but that’s down to Christian, isn’t it?”

Horner’s impressive CV makes him an asset to any F1 team.

However, his desire for more power and autonomy could make his return more complicated.