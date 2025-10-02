What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster

Oscar Piastri reveals the lessons he has learned from an uncharacteristically poor weekend in Azerbaijan.

Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown

Oscar Piastri has admitted he “can’t afford” to repeat his disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend if he wants to win this year’s world championship.

F1 title leader Piastri endured his worst weekend of the season in Baku as he crashed out on a nightmare first lap that also saw him jump the start and fall to the very back of the field.

The Australian has seen his championship lead trimmed down to 25 points with seven rounds remaining as McLaren teammate and chief title rival Lando Norris could only take seventh, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is 69 points behind after claiming back-to-back wins.

"We don't want to have weekends like Baku and we know we can't afford to have weekends like Baku,” Piastri told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

"Certainly from my side of things there was some tough lessons to take but I think as a team we kind of recognised a few opportunities from the weekend to try and improve. So that's always an important thing.

"Baku was quite a good reminder of firstly how quickly everything can change but also on some of the things that have made the season so successful for myself and the team.

“So I think just trying to stay focused on that will naturally take care of the championship picture.”

Oscar Piastri won’t ‘dwell’ on errors

Piastri suffered two costly crashes in Baku
Piastri suffered two costly crashes in Baku

Piastri said he learned valuable “lessons on risk” during his uncharacteristically sloppy weekend in Baku.

"There's some lessons about how I can deal with that better and just lessons on risk I guess is the best way to put it. There's nothing revolutionary that I think needs to change or that I am going to change,” Piastri said.

"For 16 of the 17 weekends what I've been doing has worked very well. If I make sure I stay focused on the things that have gone well then it will continue to go that way. Nothing revolutionary. I'm just putting it down to some mistakes.”

Piastri insisted he has found it relatively easy to move on from his mistakes.

"I think it was relatively easy to move on from actually,” he stressed. “I think in some ways because the mistakes were so obvious, you leave every weekend trying to find how you can improve. But there's some weekends, normally the ones that go well, where it's a bit more difficult to find where it's possible to improve.

"But also if you don't have a clear idea of where things went wrong then often the hardest part is finding where to start. I think when the mistakes and the consequences are so obvious it's quite easy to find where to look. I think the reflection on that has been pretty straightforward and I feel comfortable coming back in now.

"I certainly haven't had to dwell on it too much, the lessons are there but I've been able to move on from it quickly and just approach this weekend like any other weekend."

In this article

What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Azerbaijan Grand Prix disaster
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Indonesian MotoGP Practice at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
38m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
9h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
9h ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
9h ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
9h ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
10h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
10h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
11h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
11h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.