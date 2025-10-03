FIA drop verdict on Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris pit lane crash

Ferrari have been fined for releasing Charles Leclerc into Lando Norris.

Norris was pushed into the pit wall
Charles Leclerc has avoided a penalty for crashing into Lando Norris in the pit lane during second practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. 

 

There were chaotic scenes in second practice when Ferrari released Leclerc into the path of Norris, resulting in a bizarre pit lane collision. 

Norris was pushed into the pit wall and broke the front wing on his McLaren. 

The F1 title hopeful had to be wheeled back into the garage for repairs, while Leclerc continued with no further drama. 

The incident was placed under investigation by the FIA stewards, who have now delivered their verdict. 

Ferrari were deemed to be at fault for the collision with the Scuderia handed a €10,000 fine for an unsafe release.

The stewards' verdict in full 

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 16 (LEC), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence," the stewards said. 

"After a red flag period, several cars exited their garages. Car 16 (LEC) was initially instructed by a team member to leave his pit box. At that moment however, it was overlooked that car 4 (NOR) was already passing in the fast lane, approaching the Ferrari pit box and directly into the path of LEC. 

"The team member, who was responsible for the safe conduct of releasing car 16, misjudged the situation and gave unclear instructions to LEC, who could not see NOR’s car. As a result, both cars collided in the fast lane.

"Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed."

F1 Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc avoids penalty for crashing into Lando Norris in pit lane
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

