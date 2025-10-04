McLaren warned they may face tough call to stop Max Verstappen’s title charge

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned McLaren they may have to prioritise one of their drivers if Max Verstappen is victorious at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen has won back-to-back F1 races to move within 69 points of Oscar Piastri at the top of the drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman dominated the Italian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix from pole position.

With seven rounds to go, Verstappen could potentially mount a late-season charge for the title.

This weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will be the true test for Red Bull, given the demands of the track.

Unlike the previous two events, high downforce is required, while track temperatures will be incredibly high.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast earlier this week, Schumacher suggested that McLaren may have to back one of their drivers if Verstappen wins again on Sunday.

“Now Piastri is still some way away from his teammate in the world championship,” Schumacher said.

“At what point would one go and say from a McLaren perspective: ‘Now we have to secure the second title as well?’ Piastri is 25 points ahead of Norris and 69 ahead of Verstappen.

“If Max were to win the next race in Singapore, I can imagine that McLaren would get nervous and then have to make a decision.”

Will McLaren make that decision?

The McLaren duo still have a comfortable lead over Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with seven rounds remaining.

Verstappen is 44 points behind Lando Norris heading into Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Singapore remains the only grand prix on the calendar that Verstappen has yet to win.

On Thursday, Norris was asked if he was concerned McLaren would have to favour Piastri amid the threat posed by Verstappen.

He coolly replied: “I’m very concerned. Very worried about it and scared frankly. I am happy you asked that. No.”

Verstappen led the timesheets in final practice in Singapore, ahead of Piastri.

Norris dominated the 2024 Singapore GP from pole position, winning ahead of the Dutchman.