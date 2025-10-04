2025 F1 Singapore GP Final Practice Results: Max Verstappen sets pace
Full results from final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen topped an incredibly competitive final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Four-time world champion Verstappen set the pace in FP3 with a 1m30.148s as the Red Bull driver ended up just 0.017 seconds faster than F1 title leader Oscar Piastri.
Mercedes were right in the mix as George Russell took third, 0.049s behind Verstappen, with F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli fourth and just 0.089s off the pace.
Lando Norris, who was frustrated with his own performance on Friday, was only fifth in the other McLaren, having set the exact same lap time as Antonelli.
Carlos Sainz was sixth-fastest for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Lewis Hamilton, who faces a post-session investigation for an alleged red flag infringement.
The seven-time world champion will see the stewards after FP3 for the incident which occurred during the red flag caused by Liam Lawson, who crashed for the second time in as many days.
Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc completed the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Ferrari.
Qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at 2pm UK time.
Max Verstappen sets pace in FP3
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.148s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.165s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.197s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.237s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.237s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.392s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.489s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.559s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.637s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.651s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.668s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.697s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.799s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.799s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.923s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.0047s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.260s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.440s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.643s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.628s