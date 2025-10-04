2025 F1 Singapore GP Final Practice Results: Max Verstappen sets pace

Max Verstappen topped an incredibly competitive final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen set the pace in FP3 with a 1m30.148s as the Red Bull driver ended up just 0.017 seconds faster than F1 title leader Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes were right in the mix as George Russell took third, 0.049s behind Verstappen, with F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli fourth and just 0.089s off the pace.

Lando Norris, who was frustrated with his own performance on Friday, was only fifth in the other McLaren, having set the exact same lap time as Antonelli. 

Carlos Sainz was sixth-fastest for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Lewis Hamilton, who faces a post-session investigation for an alleged red flag infringement

The seven-time world champion will see the stewards after FP3 for the incident which occurred during the red flag caused by Liam Lawson, who crashed for the second time in as many days. 

Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc completed the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Ferrari. 

Qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at 2pm UK time. 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.148s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.165s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.197s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.237s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.237s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.392s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.489s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.559s
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.637s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.651s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.668s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.697s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.799s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.799s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.923s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.0047s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.260s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.440s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.643s
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.628s
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

