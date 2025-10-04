Max Verstappen topped an incredibly competitive final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen set the pace in FP3 with a 1m30.148s as the Red Bull driver ended up just 0.017 seconds faster than F1 title leader Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes were right in the mix as George Russell took third, 0.049s behind Verstappen, with F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli fourth and just 0.089s off the pace.

Lando Norris, who was frustrated with his own performance on Friday, was only fifth in the other McLaren, having set the exact same lap time as Antonelli.

Carlos Sainz was sixth-fastest for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Lewis Hamilton, who faces a post-session investigation for an alleged red flag infringement.

The seven-time world champion will see the stewards after FP3 for the incident which occurred during the red flag caused by Liam Lawson, who crashed for the second time in as many days.

Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc completed the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Ferrari.

Qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at 2pm UK time.

Max Verstappen sets pace in FP3

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.148s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.165s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.197s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.237s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.237s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.392s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.489s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m30.559s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.637s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m30.651s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.668s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.697s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.799s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.799s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.923s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.0047s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.260s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.440s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.643s 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.628s