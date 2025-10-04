Alpine hint at 2026 F1 driver decision timeline as Franco Colapinto form improves

Alpine plan to make a decision on their 2026 F1 driver line-up in the next few races.

The team are still undecided on which driver will partner Pierre Gasly next year.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Alpine confirmed Gasly had signed a contract extension until the end of 2027.

It’s thought that Colapinto is up against Paul Aron for the second Alpine seat.

After a tricky return to the sport, Colapinto has out-qualified Gasly in three of the last four races.

However, the Argentine has failed to score a single point since replacing Jack Doohan earlier this year.

Alpine languish at the bottom of the constructors’ standings, with their full focus on 2026.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, managing director Steve Nielsen hinted at when Alpine will make that crucial decision.

“I think it’s difficult for any of the new drivers coming in,” Nielsen said of Colapinto.

“We’ve seen ebb and flow in lots of them that have come from F2 - five came from F2 last year, which is good. Franco had a difficult start. I think we’ve seen that equalise and calm down a little bit.

“He’s now had the measure of Pierre in the last two or three races. So he’s on a par with him, which is good. We don’t know where that slope will end—whether it’s going to continue. We hope it does.

“And then we’ll make our decision on Franco and whoever else is in the frame when we have to. But we’re a few races away from that yet.”

What about Doohan?

Doohan started the year alongside Gasly.

But like Colapinto, Doohan struggled to make a mark, failing to score points for the team.

He was dropped following the Miami Grand Prix but now seems to be out of favour.

Jack Doohan, Alpine © XPB Images

Flavio Briatore has ruled out signing a driver outside the Alpine junior driver programme, meaning Doohan still has a chance of returning to the grid.

Given how keen Briatore was to bring Colapinto into the team, however, handing the seat back to Doohan seems unlikely.

Speaking about Doohan, Nielsen said: “Jack is still part of our programme. He drove for us the first few races of the season. We made a change. Franco is now

in the car. We constantly assess our options.

“As I said at the beginning, we’ll make decisions when we have to, but I can’t give you an update on if or when he will drive again.”