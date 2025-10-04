Why “ridiculous” F1 cooling vest plan has irked Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is not happy about a plan to make F1’s cooling vest device mandatory at required events next season.

Governing body the FIA has declared this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as F1’s first-ever heat hazard race, meaning that temperatures are forecast to reach 31C or higher.

A rule change for this season sees teams required to install cooling systems in their cars for the affected race, while drivers are currently free to choose whether to wear a cooling vest, or take on additional ballast to ensure parity across the field.

Verstappen confirmed he would not be wearing the device in Singapore.

“I don’t really suffer from the heat that much, and it’s going to be warm anyway. Sweating a bit is fine for me, and after 15 to 20 minutes the vest gets really hot as well. So, it doesn’t help at all,” the Dutchman said.

While the decision to wear the cooling vest is currently down to driver preference, the FIA are considering making it a mandatory requirement from 2026, though a final decision has not been made.

But Verstappen made it clear he is against the plan.

“I just think it should be an option - that you can choose for yourself whether you want to wear it or not,” Verstappen told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

“This season it is, yes, but at the moment it won’t be for next season. And I completely disagree with that.

“It’s a bit ridiculous to be honest. In the end it’s about your own safety and how you feel about it. I don’t think they should make that mandatory at all.”

What do the other drivers think?

Mercedes’ George Russell first tested the device in Bahrain earlier this year.

"We've used the driver cooling vest a few times already this season at the hot races,” Russell said. "Not everybody finds the top comfortable, but I think some find it more comfortable than others. And of course, over time, you'll be able to adjust it to your own preferences. But the concept is good.

"When you're racing in 90% humidity and the cockpits are getting on for 60 degrees, it's a bit of a sauna inside the car. So I think we all welcome it.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton confirmed he was going to give the vest a go in Singapore.

“I've never used it but I'll try,” the Ferrari driver said. “It’s quite uncomfortable. It itches a lot so I'm not sure I want to drive with an itchy top on.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz said: "Teams are managing to make it work better and better every time we run it.

“At the beginning, we had it to work more or less for half an hour. Hopefully now the whole system can work at least for an hour.

"It's a two-hour race. I've done it 10 times in Singapore. If it breaks or it doesn't work, I'm not worried. I'll do the race and jump out fresh like I always do. But if it works, it's better, because then you suffer a bit less.”

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg added: "After Jeddah, I was toast after the race. It was bloody hot. And I had Alex [Albon] next to me on the plane, and he ran the thing, and he was fresh like a spring chicken. So I said, next time I'm going to run that thing."