Martin Brundle reveals clue over Christian Horner’s next F1 move after private chat

F1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed details of a conversation with Christian Horner about his future plans following his Red Bull exit.

Horner officially departed the Milton Keynes-based outfit last month, ending a 20-year stint that saw him oversee significant success with the F1 team.

Under Horner’s leadership, Red Bull won eight drivers’ championships - four with Sebastian Vettel and four with Max Verstappen.

However, Horner was ousted as team boss in July by Red Bull’s ownership.

Coincidentally, following Horner’s exit, Max Verstappen confirmed that he would be remaining with the team for 2026 amid interest from Mercedes.

Horner’s next move remains unclear.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu revealed on Thursday in Singapore that Horner held “exploratory” talks with the American outfit.

Aston Martin have also been linked with Horner, but Andy Cowell distanced the team from the speculation. Speaking in the FIA press conference on Friday in Singapore, Cowell said: “I had a chat with Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin team owner] this morning to find out what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment. I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian, either in an operational or investment role in the future.”

Alpine could be another possibility for Horner, given his close relationship with Flavio Briatore.

Renault have insisted they are committed to F1 despite their poor on-track form and results.

Brundle details Horner chat

Brundle has maintained a close relationship with the former Red Bull boss.

The legendary F1 commentator revealed during the Italian GP that Horner had texted him mid-race about Red Bull’s impressive turnaround.

Christian Horner

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Brundle reiterated the general view that Horner wants Toto Wolff-like power in an F1 team.

“I think the current teams in Formula 1 will be pushing hard, as will other stakeholders, to say they don’t want a 12th team in Formula 1 at the moment while they’re all jockeying around trying to sort the 2026 regulations out,” Brundle said.

“That might be an extra hurdle for Christian. Formula 1’s his life – that’s where his skills and experience lie. He made it absolutely clear to me when I spoke to him that he will only come back if he’s got a skin in the game, if he’s got a share in the team and is building something, rather than being a manager as he was with Red Bull.

“He couldn’t get any shareholding in that. Toto Wolff is a good example of how to do that as a one-third shareholder in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team.

“I’m sure there’ll be partners, as we like to call them, sponsors we might call them, and other people who might want to join Christian on that journey.”