2025 F1 Singapore GP - Qualifying Results: George Russell takes pole
Full results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver survived a hit with the wall and produced two brilliant laps that were good enough for pole as he beat Max Verstappen by 0.182 seconds in a thrilling qualifying under the lights in Singapore.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.366s down on Russell.
Kimi Antonelli took fourth with a strong qualifying showing in the other Mercedes, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in fifth.
Lewis Hamilton outqualified teammate Charles Leclerc to claim sixth on the grid, but Ferrari ended up over half a second off the pace.
Isack Hadjar was eighth-fastest for Racing Bulls, with Oliver Bearman an eye-catching ninth for Haas, and Fernando Alonso rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin.
Nico Hulkenberg was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in Q3 as he produced a great lap to take 11th for Sauber, ahead of the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.
Liam Lawson was 14th for Racing Bulls, while it was a disappointing qualifying for Yuki Tsunoda, who ended up only 15th as he suffered elimination in Q2.
Gabriel Bortoleto exited in the first part of qualifying with a time good enough for only 16th in his Sauber, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also dropped out in a lowly P17.
It was another dreadful qualifying for Alpine, with Franco Colapinto only 18th, ahead of the Haas of Esteban Ocon and teammate Pierre Gasly, whose car broke down at Turn 11 on his final lap of Q1.
Russell takes surprise Singapore pole
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.928s
|1m29.562s
|1m29.158s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.028s
|1m29.572s
|1m29.340s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.313s
|1m29.813s
|1m29.524s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.036s
|1m29.649s
|1m29.537s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.932s
|1m29.809s
|1m29.586s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.765s
|1m29.936s
|1m29.688s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.370s
|1m29.914s
|1m29.784s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.214s
|1m30.016s
|1m29.846s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.420s
|1m30.076s
|1m29.868s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.745s
|1m30.054s
|1m29.955s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.715s
|1m30.141s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.775s
|1m30.202s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.640s
|1m30.235s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.681s
|1m30.320s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.574s
|1m30.353s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.820s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.949s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.982s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.989s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.261s