George Russell claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver survived a hit with the wall and produced two brilliant laps that were good enough for pole as he beat Max Verstappen by 0.182 seconds in a thrilling qualifying under the lights in Singapore.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.366s down on Russell.

Kimi Antonelli took fourth with a strong qualifying showing in the other Mercedes, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton outqualified teammate Charles Leclerc to claim sixth on the grid, but Ferrari ended up over half a second off the pace.

Isack Hadjar was eighth-fastest for Racing Bulls, with Oliver Bearman an eye-catching ninth for Haas, and Fernando Alonso rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in Q3 as he produced a great lap to take 11th for Sauber, ahead of the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Liam Lawson was 14th for Racing Bulls, while it was a disappointing qualifying for Yuki Tsunoda, who ended up only 15th as he suffered elimination in Q2.

Gabriel Bortoleto exited in the first part of qualifying with a time good enough for only 16th in his Sauber, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also dropped out in a lowly P17.

It was another dreadful qualifying for Alpine, with Franco Colapinto only 18th, ahead of the Haas of Esteban Ocon and teammate Pierre Gasly, whose car broke down at Turn 11 on his final lap of Q1.

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.928s 1m29.562s 1m29.158s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.028s 1m29.572s 1m29.340s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.313s 1m29.813s 1m29.524s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.036s 1m29.649s 1m29.537s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m29.932s 1m29.809s 1m29.586s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.765s 1m29.936s 1m29.688s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m30.370s 1m29.914s 1m29.784s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.214s 1m30.016s 1m29.846s 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.420s 1m30.076s 1m29.868s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.745s 1m30.054s 1m29.955s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.715s 1m30.141s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.775s 1m30.202s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.640s 1m30.235s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.681s 1m30.320s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.574s 1m30.353s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.820s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.949s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.982s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.989s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.261s