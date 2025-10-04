2025 F1 Singapore GP - Qualifying Results: George Russell takes pole

Full results from qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Russell celebrates pole position
George Russell claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver survived a hit with the wall and produced two brilliant laps that were good enough for pole as he beat Max Verstappen by 0.182 seconds in a thrilling qualifying under the lights in Singapore.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.366s down on Russell.

Kimi Antonelli took fourth with a strong qualifying showing in the other Mercedes, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton outqualified teammate Charles Leclerc to claim sixth on the grid, but Ferrari ended up over half a second off the pace.

Isack Hadjar was eighth-fastest for Racing Bulls, with Oliver Bearman an eye-catching ninth for Haas, and Fernando Alonso rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in Q3 as he produced a great lap to take 11th for Sauber, ahead of the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Liam Lawson was 14th for Racing Bulls, while it was a disappointing qualifying for Yuki Tsunoda, who ended up only 15th as he suffered elimination in Q2.

Gabriel Bortoleto exited in the first part of qualifying with a time good enough for only 16th in his Sauber, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also dropped out in a lowly P17.

It was another dreadful qualifying for Alpine, with Franco Colapinto only 18th, ahead of the Haas of Esteban Ocon and teammate Pierre Gasly, whose car broke down at Turn 11 on his final lap of Q1. 

Russell takes surprise Singapore pole 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.928s1m29.562s1m29.158s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.028s1m29.572s1m29.340s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.313s1m29.813s1m29.524s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.036s1m29.649s1m29.537s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m29.932s1m29.809s1m29.586s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.765s1m29.936s1m29.688s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.370s1m29.914s1m29.784s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.214s1m30.016s1m29.846s
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.420s1m30.076s1m29.868s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.745s1m30.054s1m29.955s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.715s1m30.141s 
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.775s1m30.202s 
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.640s1m30.235s 
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.681s1m30.320s 
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.574s1m30.353s 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.820s  
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.949s  
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.982s  
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.989s  
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.261s  
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying Results:
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

