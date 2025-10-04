‘It will be remembered’ - Max Verstappen fires warning to Lando Norris

‘It will be remembered’ - Max Verstappen fumes at Lando Norris

Max Verstappen has accused Lando Norris of ruining his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was looking to improve his time and challenge Mercedes’ George Russell for pole position on his final lap of Q3 when he came across a slow-moving Norris.

Verstappen aborted his final flying lap and missed out on pole by 0.182 seconds.

After the chequered flag, Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase came over the radio to say: “You can thank your mate for that. Hard luck, P2.”

Verstappen swore in frustration in response.

Speaking in parc ferme immediately after qualifying, Verstappen said the incident was “noted” and would be “remembered” in an apparent warning to Norris.

"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front,” said the Red Bull driver.

"That's noted, it will be remembered as well.”

When asked by interviewer David Coulthard which driver got in his way, Verstappen replied: “Not Oscar!

“So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole.

"It's always very exciting here in qualifying. Of course I'm disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good.

"The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good.”

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Verstappen added: “In qualifying you always try to leave gaps of six, seven seconds at least because you want no disturbance.

“Normally of course in Q3 you don’t see a car, unless you are on a different programme. Around here I think it’s quite clear what you want to do, so you leave quite big gaps.

“Of course sometimes it happens where people abort, make mistakes, so when you then get a car two or three seconds in front of you, you need every bit of clean air that you can have on a Q3 lap, especially, because you are fully on the limit with braking and everything.

“I lost a bit of downforce with that, so he went straight on. That’s it.”

Is Max Verstappen right to be annoyed?

Analysing the incident and Verstappen’s response, 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button said: "With these cars, you get affected by a car a couple seconds up the road which is a pain but that's why the move over immediately.

"I think he's frustrated Lando didn't move over before the chicane. He doesn't have to within the regulations but it obviously hurt his front end as he turned into the corner and put him off line.”

Norris ultimately qualified fifth on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, two places behind McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen is 69 points behind Piastri and 44 points adrift of Norris in the championship with seven rounds remaining this season. 

