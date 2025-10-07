“Still zero” – Why Laurent Mekies claims no credit for Red Bull’s 2025 resurgence

Laurent Mekies is refusing to take any credit for Red Bull’s F1 resurgence under his leadership.

Since joining the team, Red Bull have returned to winning ways.

Max Verstappen stormed to back-to-back victories at Monza and Baku.

Verstappen’s return to form led to questions about whether he’s back in this year’s F1 title race.

With six rounds to go, Verstappen is 63 points behind Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen finished second in Singapore, confirming that the RB21 is now capable of performing at different types of circuits, not just low-downforce ones like Monza.

Mekies isn’t getting carried away and says the improvement in form isn’t down to him replacing Christian Horner.

Laurent Mekies

“It’s still zero, guys. It’s still zero,” Mekies told reporters in Singapore. “And I say it with the same seriousness that I told you after Monza.

“The improvement in performance is very basically due to the work of everyone trying to analyse the limitations of the car, race after race. What is stopping us from exploiting the potential of the car? How can we add performance to the car? Where do we need to add performance for it to convert into lap time?

“And that work, again, with extremely strong and clear inputs from Max, that work is paying off, which is good news.

“Because as a group, it just confirms that we have the best people that we can dream of. And we will continue working, we are not stopping there.

“We will take it again race by race and try to see if there is more to come.”

Verstappen: Mekies “being too nice”

Verstappen was keen to highlight Mekies’ impact when asked about his “still zero” comment after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The four-time world champion highlighted Red Bull’s approach now being a “proper team effort.”

“I think Laurent is probably being too nice in that sense,” Verstappen explained.

“But at the end of the day, what is very good is that we just approach it as a proper team effort. We always tried to look into the details. We tried to understand what our weaknesses were. And since a few races, it’s definitely picked up a lot.

“Maybe now it was not as good as last race weekend, but sometimes you come out of a race just a bit lost, not really understanding why or how. I do think that now we understand why or how we can be better.

“And, yeah, by asking the right questions, including Laurent being involved in that, it’s just working well.”