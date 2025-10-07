Lando Norris lauds McLaren’s F1 dominance “in a time when it should be more difficult”

Lando Norris says McLaren’s dominance in the 2025 F1 season is even more remarkable because it’s happening “in a time when it should be more difficult”.

McLaren secured their 10th F1 constructors’ title at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Their latest triumph has been inevitable since their dominant start to the season back in Australia.

Despite the technical regulations remaining stable over the winter, McLaren stole a march on their rivals.

The MCL39 has been the clear class of the field with very few weaknesses.

While its low-downforce efficiency flaw has been exposed in recent rounds, McLaren’s race pace - particularly in hot conditions -  has been impossible to match.

With six rounds to go, it’s likely McLaren will celebrate their first drivers’ championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris highlighted how impressive McLaren’s season has been, given the stable regulations and cost cap in place - factors that, in theory, should have made 2025 a close fight for the title.

“Another one is just a great thing,” Norris said of McLaren’s constructors’ triumph.

“Another constructors’ feels the same as the first because to get the first was quite an achievement if you look at where we were just three years ago.

“We’ve overtaken every team in terms of development. We’ve outdone them by a long way in terms of development and in a time when it’s almost harder to do than ever.

“[There’s] more restrictions, less wind tunnel time, all of those different things. The budget cap, that’s probably been more in our favour over the last five years compared to the budget that the other teams could run at.

“But in a time when it should be more difficult than ever to dominate, that’s exactly what the team has done and given us, by a long way, the best car on the grid. That’s always a very nice thing to say. Every driver that gets to say that, it always puts a smile on your face.”

Special McLaren journey for Norris

Norris has been part of McLaren since the start of his F1 career in 2019.

During that time, McLaren have experienced highs and lows in terms of results.

After a promising couple of years under Andreas Seidl, McLaren dropped back in competitiveness in 2022 and then started the following season with the slowest car.

Since then, McLaren’s upward trajectory has been unprecedented, becoming F1’s dominant force once again.

“We’ve also done very well as a team in terms of drivers, between Oscar and myself pushing each other and delivering every single weekend,” Norris added.

“You don’t see that in any other team. I think we’re also very proud of that as drivers.

“For me, I’ve been with McLaren since I started. It was a very different time and place then to where we are now.

“So that journey makes it more special — to know the downs, because that’s a lot of what it was back then — to see the rise we’ve had, to see the teamwork, the changes, the atmosphere difference, and the leadership from Zak and Andrea especially, has turned things around and made us the best team in the world. That’s something not many people ever get to say.”

