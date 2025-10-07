Fernando Alonso fires back at Isack Hadjar’s “grumpy” remark at Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso has responded to Isack Hadjar’s “grumpy” jibe following their battle at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The pair fought hard during the middle of Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Hadjar defended aggressively despite nursing a power unit issue that cost him approximately 0.3s per lap.

In the end, Alonso got through but made reference to the rookie’s defensive tactics over team radio by sarcastically calling him the “hero of the race”.

After the race, Hadjar was asked about Alonso’s complaints.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I didn’t push him off the track. I kept it clean,” Hadjar said.

“If he didn’t enjoy that fight, then he’s really grumpy and there’s nothing I can do for him.”

Alonso hits back at Hadjar

Reflecting on their battle, Alonso felt it was “unnecessary” at times for Hadjar to defend so aggressively.

Alonso also took a shot at the Frenchman - and his team Racing Bulls - for having a “very fast car” but “they don’t have many points”.

“I think he had a little bit of an engine problem, from what I understood, on the straights – he was slow,” Alonso explained.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, some battles you need to know when it’s better to fight, when it’s not, because probably the final result of the race could be worse for both for sure – but for him in particular.

“So yeah, I think some unnecessary risk, but I understand that this is Singapore and you need to fight hard, and he did his best, but we lost time for sure.”

“Well, some movements at 300km/h are a little bit borderline in Singapore, but everyone races as they want and there was no contact, nothing like that, so everything is fine,” he said.

“They have a very fast car, they don’t have many points, so it’s more their problem.”

Fernando Alonso

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It was a strong weekend for Alonso, who made Q3 and finished seventh in the grand prix.

He crossed the line eighth but was promoted to seventh following Lewis Hamilton’s post-race penalty.

The 44-year-old was outraged that Hamilton was allowed to finish the race with effectively no brakes working on his Ferrari.

Hamilton also cut several corners on the final lap to ensure he made it to the chequered flag without crashing — something that further irked Alonso.