Carlos Sainz names two F1 drivers faster than Max Verstappen “over one lap”

Carlos Sainz says Max Verstappen isn’t the quickest driver over one lap in 2025, picking out two rivals he believes are faster.

No driver has scored more pole positions than Verstappen during the 2025 F1 season, despite not having a dominant car.

However, Sainz believes Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are slightly better in qualifying.

The Spaniard still thinks Verstappen has the edge over a race distance.

Sainz has been teammates with all three drivers over the years, starting his F1 career alongside Verstappen at Toro Rosso.

Sainz out-qualified Verstappen during their year together in 2015.

However, Verstappen out-performed Sainz in race trim, earning him a promotion to Red Bull during the early months of the 2016 season.

Sainz and Norris were evenly matched in qualifying during their two seasons together as teammates at McLaren in 2019 and 2020.

On Sundays, Sainz had the edge, out-scoring Norris in both seasons.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Leclerc beat Sainz in qualifying in the four seasons they were teammates.

Leclerc was also stronger than Sainz in races, winning the head-to-head.

Consistent points scoring for Sainz allowed him to out-score Leclerc in his first season with Ferrari.

Leclerc, Norris quicker than Verstappen

Sainz believes Verstappen is slightly slower than Leclerc and Norris in qualifying.

Leclerc is widely regarded as the fastest driver in F1 and has never been out-qualified by a teammate over an entire season.

2025 could be the first time Norris is defeated in qualifying, as he trails Oscar Piastri in their head-to-head.

In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Sainz said: “The fastest in the race or over one lap? Over one lap, Charles. It would be between Charles and Lando. Over the race, Max.”

Sainz was then asked who would come out on top in the same car. The 31-year-old believes familiarity with an existing team plays a key role.

“It depends on the car we’re driving, because if it’s a Red Bull, it seems clear that the answer would be Max.

“If we had a Mercedes, well I think Russell is driving the Mercedes very well, and it would be very difficult for us to get into a Mercedes and beat Russell. If it were a Williams, I’d tell you the same thing about Albon and I. It’s all about the car.”

