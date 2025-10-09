Toto Wolff teases new George Russell Mercedes F1 deal: “Good things take a while”

Toto Wolff has provided a positive update on George Russell’s Mercedes future, revealing that a new contract is close to being finalised following the British driver’s dominant victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Russell claimed his second F1 victory of the 2025 season on Sunday with a commanding drive in Singapore.

The former Williams driver controlled the race from the front of the field, taking victory from pole position.

It was a shock return to form for Mercedes at Singapore, which has historically been a weaker track for the team.

Russell’s win was Mercedes’ first in Singapore since Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

Even though Russell is performing at his very best on a consistent basis, he is yet to be rewarded with a new F1 deal.

Talks are ongoing between Mercedes and Russell, with no resolution yet.

Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Max Verstappen.

However, Verstappen confirmed that he would remain at Red Bull for 2026 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes will likely want to keep their options open for 2027, while Russell will seek longer-term security.

Aside from Verstappen, it is difficult to make an argument against Russell being the standout driver in 2025 so far.

Russell has taken on the role of Mercedes team leader following Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari. Unlike in previous years, his consistency - and fewer errors overall - have made him one of the best drivers on the grid.

Mercedes appear unwilling, so far at least, to match his demands regarding the length of a deal.

Wolff’s update

Wolff has teased that Russell’s new deal will be announced “soon enough.”

Toto Wolff

“Contract-wise, good things take a while,” Wolff said in Singapore. “It’s about the detail, and it’s not about the big topics.”

When asked about it by Sky Germany, Wolff added: “We’ll announce it soon enough.”

Kimi Antonelli is expected to remain alongside Russell for 2026.

The 19-year-old rookie has had an inconsistent first season in the sport. After a torrid European leg, Antonelli has enjoyed two solid rounds in Azerbaijan and Singapore.