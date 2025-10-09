Petronas CEO issues apology after Mercedes’ Singapore GP F1 podium celebrations

The CEO of Petronas - Mercedes’ F1 title sponsor - has apologised for his podium celebrations at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petronas’ CEO, has come under fire for his part in Mercedes’ podium celebrations.

Taufik was Mercedes’ representative on the podium at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, which was won by George Russell.

As per F1 tradition, Taufik was sprayed with champagne on the podium as Russell - and the other two podium finishers - celebrated after the race.

However, Taufik has been criticised by certain sections within Malaysia, where Petronas is based.

Islam is the predominant religion in Malaysia, and the champagne celebrations have resulted in some backlash.

Taufik has since apologised.

“The recent victory at the Singapore Grand Prix was a much-awaited achievement in our long-standing strategic partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in this season,” he said.

“I felt honoured when I was invited to receive the Winning Constructor Trophy on the team’s behalf.

“However, I acknowledge that my spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment exuberance in celebrating that moment of victory may have been misplaced.

“While I can categorically state I did not consume any alcohol, as a Muslim, I should have been more aware of the sensitivities associated with taking part in such celebrations. Accordingly, I want to apologise for any unintended offence caused and take full responsibility for my actions.

“On behalf of Petronas, permit me to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude for the continued support of our participation in what is the pinnacle of motorsports competition. The successes we deliver now and in the upcoming era of sustainable fuels will indeed bear testimony to Malaysian innovation and capabilities.”

Petronas boss criticised

Despite his apology, Amanah’s arts, culture, and sports bureau chairperson, Wan Anwar Wan Ibrahim, has urged the government to take action against Taufik.

As quoted by Malaysia Kini, Wan Anwar said: “It is even more disappointing that this Muslim happens to be a Malay who leads a respected national organisation – Petronas.

“Why is there absolutely no sensitivity on such an issue, especially when he is fully aware that he represents the image of a respected Islamic nation in the eyes of the world?”

