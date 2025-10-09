Oscar Piastri “has his eye” on rival team as F1 rumour mill sent into overdrive

2027 could be a big year for F1's driver market

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is reportedly weighing up his options outside of McLaren for 2027.

According to Swiss publication BLICK, Piastri “has his eye” on Ferrari.

Piastri and Lando Norris are contracted at McLaren until at least the end of next year.

However, 2027 could see a big shake-up in the F1 driver market.

This is because all drivers will have a clearer idea of which team has started best when the new regulations arrive in 2026.

Max Verstappen will remain the key player in the driver market, particularly if Red Bull’s form dips.

Mercedes have expressed interest in signing Verstappen, so any move for the Dutchman could set off a chain reaction.

Charles Leclerc is growing increasingly frustrated with Ferrari and their inability to provide him with a title-challenging car.

Since joining Ferrari in 2019, Leclerc has taken just eight F1 victories.

That tally has already been beaten by Piastri, who got race-winning machinery for the first time last year.

Piastri’s rivalry with Norris is only going to get more tense as the season finale in Abu Dhabi approaches.

The Australian is keeping his options open for 2027, with a move to Maranello on his radar.

It would be a move his manager, Mark Webber, once rejected.

According to Webber’s 2015 autobiography Aussie Grit, talks had taken place with Ferrari over a possible move for 2013.

Ferrari were only willing to offer Webber a one-year deal, so he stayed at Red Bull before retiring.

Ferrari interested in Bortoleto

As per the same BLICK report, Ferrari are interested in Gabriel Bortoleto.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Bortoleto has enjoyed a strong rookie campaign, out-qualifying veteran teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

The Brazilian, like Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman, has adapted to life in F1 quickly.

Bortoleto could replicate Felipe Massa’s career rise.

Massa went from Sauber to Ferrari, spending eight years at the team and winning 11 races.

Bearman, part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has also impressed for Haas this season.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

