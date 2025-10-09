Ferrari tension as “heated exchange” reported between Fred Vasseur and senior engineer

Tension is rising at Ferrari after reports emerged of a “heated exchange” between team principal Frederic Vasseur and a senior engineer.

Ferrari endured another disappointing weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished an underwhelming sixth, while Lewis Hamilton dropped to eighth after a brake issue ruined his race in the closing laps.

Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory, having lost further ground to Mercedes in Singapore.

George Russell won the race from pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, leaving Ferrari as the clear fourth-fastest team at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Both drivers were forced to lift and coast for the majority of the 62-lap race - a common occurrence for the Scuderia this season.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the atmosphere has “soured” within the team.

It’s been reported that a “heated exchange took place between Vasseur and a senior engineer”. As per the report, the other person involved was Matteo Togninalli, Ferrari’s head of track engineering.

Ferrari’s form has ‘nosedived’

Ferrari’s raft of mid-season upgrades hasn’t turned their fortunes around.

A highly anticipated suspension upgrade introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix failed to transform their season.

While Leclerc took a shock pole in Hungary, the same limitations resurfaced as he was forced to back off and manage various aspects of the SF-25, including plank wear and brake temperatures.

Vasseur’s contract extension hasn’t resulted in an upturn in form either.

Since the summer break, Ferrari have outscored Williams by just six points.

Hamilton’s personal form has improved - he’s now a closer match to Leclerc on pace - but the seven-time world champion is still waiting for his first F1 podium in Ferrari colours.

Overall, Hamilton’s performances have been underwhelming.

It’s also thought that Ferrari’s setup compromises, as they’re forced to run the car higher amid concerns of repeating their China disqualifications, have inadvertently benefitted Hamilton.

The car has been made stiffer and exhibits more understeer - characteristics Hamilton prefers and is used to from his time at Mercedes.

Leclerc, by his own admission, dislikes understeer and has struggled to produce any of his usual magic at street circuits in recent rounds.

Talk of Leclerc’s long-term Ferrari future is also doing the rounds amid possible interest from Mercedes and Aston Martin.

