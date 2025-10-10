McLaren celebrate 2025 F1 constructors’ championship win at factory

McLaren celebrated their 10th F1 constructors’ championship at their factory in Woking on Thursday.

McLaren officially wrapped up the constructors’ title last weekend in Singapore.

It meant the team secured the title with six rounds to go, equalling the record for the earliest championship win in F1 history.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Zak Brown and Andrea Stella were all present at the McLaren Technology Centre as they celebrated the team’s impressive achievement.

It’s been a mighty year for McLaren, winning 12 of the 18 races so far this season.

The team has already scored a record 28 podiums this season - a new McLaren benchmark.

The aforementioned quartet delivered speeches and thanked the team for their hard work.

Naturally, attention now turns to the drivers’ championship, with just 22 points separating Piastri and Norris ahead of next weekend’s United States GP.

Zak Brown said: “It’s great to be able to come together and celebrate the success that we have achieved as a team. We can also take this moment to reflect on the papaya era of McLaren, which began in 2018 but truly came into full force in 2023.

“To have been able to achieve one of the biggest turnarounds in Formula 1 history is something everyone can be proud of. Since the beginning of this era, we’ve celebrated 18 pole positions, 19 victories, 67 podiums and nine 1-2 finishes, while also delivering back-to-back constructors’ championships.

“This success is down to the culture and unity that drives this team alongside the valued support of our incredible fans and partners. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey together.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: “It’s remarkable to be celebrating our second constructors’ championship in two years. To be able to secure the 2025 title with six races yet to go is unbelievable.

“This incredible result for the entire team is a special moment and one we can reflect on with immense pride and recognition as consecutive world champions.

“Thank you to Lando and Oscar. And thank you to our families, our loved ones and friends who share with us the sacrifice and intensity of competing in Formula 1. Thank you to our teammates at HPP, our technical and commercial partners, and our fantastic fans. We have achieved this success together, and that will only breed hunger to continue this success going forward.

“We have six rounds remaining; however, we must remain focused and prepared as our biggest challenge is still to come with the change of regulations in 2026. This challenge will be like climbing Everest, and it’s one we will attack together. Every minute counts, and as a team, we will make sure we continue to work hard to carry on our journey as world champions.”