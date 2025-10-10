Ferrari engineers reportedly irked by Charles Leclerc’s blunt criticism of 2025 F1 car

Charles Leclerc’s criticism of Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car has reportedly irked some Ferrari engineers.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Leclerc’s public comments about the performance of the SF-25 following the Singapore Grand Prix haven’t gone down well.

Speaking after the Singapore GP, Leclerc said: “Mercedes has made great strides forward, just like Red Bull had a few races ago, but we haven’t.

“In these conditions, it’s difficult to be optimistic and think that the situation can change in the final races.”

Leclerc’s criticism of the current car is entirely justified.

Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory.

Leclerc has scored all five of the team’s podiums this year, while Lewis Hamilton has yet to finish in the top three in a Grand Prix.

Tension is sky-high within Ferrari due to their poor run of form.

As per the same report, a “heated exchange took place between Frederic Vasseur and a senior engineer”.

Ferrari endured another difficult race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Leclerc finished sixth, losing out to Kimi Antonelli as he was forced to look after his brakes for most of the race.

Hamilton was less fortunate as he was forced to crawl around, losing 40 seconds on the final lap.

The seven-time world champion cut corners as a result, to keep his car on the track.

He picked up a five-second time penalty after the race, demoting him to eighth.

Ferrari chairman’s “commitment”

Ferrari chairman John Elkann remains totally committed to delivering success.

John Elkann

Elkann, who replaced Sergio Marchionne in mid-2018, has yet to see his team mount a credible title bid.

Speaking at the Capital Markets Day in Maranello, Elkann said: “I want to be clear, this is a personal matter. My commitment is, as president, as majority shareholder and, above all, as someone who has lived Ferrari as a lifelong passion.

“I am committed to ensuring that every decision we make strengthens Ferrari’s uniqueness. I am committed to our people, whose talent and dedication are the greatest guarantee for our future. I am committed to our beloved Ferraristi, who entrust us with their dreams.

“And I am committed to our loyal fans, eager to see us win in F1, just as we are winning in endurance. And it is with pride that we have brought home the Le Mans trophy after three consecutive victories.”

