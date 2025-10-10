Guenther Steiner responds to Christian Horner Haas links after “talks” revelation

Guenther Steiner has poured cold water on rumours linking Christian Horner with a sensational move to Haas, questioning the finances involved.

Horner is looking for a new F1 team after being ousted by Red Bull in July.

With Horner officially leaving Red Bull last month, speculation has been rife about his next move.

He has been heavily linked with Alpine and Aston Martin.

Haas emerged as a surprise contender, with team boss Ayao Komatsu addressing the speculation in Singapore.

“It’s true that he approached us and one of our guys had an exploratory, let’s say, talk,” Komatsu told reporters in Singapore.

“But that was it. Nothing’s going any further. I’ve got nothing more to say on that one.”

It’s understood that Horner wants to become a team owner or shareholder — not just a team boss. This means his options are limited as he weighs up what opportunities are available ahead of 2026.

Steiner, who was Haas boss from 2016 to 2024, doubts it will happen.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Steiner said: “I mean, we all know now from the reporting how much money Christian made. I do not think that Haas will pay him that amount of money, that’s the first thing.

“So, that’s my take on it. I wish I were paid the amount Christian was paid, but I wasn’t.

“It was answered by Ayao [Komatsu], I think, that they had talks, actually, he said. So, they must have had talks, I guess, otherwise he wouldn’t say it.

“But also, where Christian is coming from, Red Bull is the team with the biggest infrastructure, I would say, in Formula 1.

“They make their own engines. I mean, yeah, you could say Audi is the same, but Audi is still young compared with Red Bull, so it’s a completely different thing.

“Obviously, Christian doesn’t go there to participate in F1, and I guess that came out because he talked with somebody at Haas, as it was reported afterwards, and therefore the rumours came out that he’s going there.

“But this is how quickly rumours get legs in Formula 1. You speak with somebody, it’s a fact.”

Horner’s other options

Horner’s main alternatives, besides Haas, are Alpine and Aston Martin.

Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner

He has a close relationship with Flavio Briatore, who returned to Enstone as Alpine’s executive advisor last year.

Renault, which owns Alpine, have insisted they remain committed to F1 despite a disappointing run of form.

Aston Martin is another possibility, with the added prospect of a reunion with Adrian Newey.

Horner and Newey worked together at Red Bull until the latter’s shock exit last year.