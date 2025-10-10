Lance Stroll opens up on F1 backlash: ‘I only value opinions from people I trust’

Lance Stroll has addressed the criticism he’s faced throughout his F1 career, insisting he only values opinions from people he trusts.

Since making his F1 debut in 2017 with Williams, Stroll has been subject to a barrage of criticism.

While Stroll hasn’t proved to be a driver capable of reaching the levels of many of his teammates over the years, the Canadian has enjoyed a solid F1 career to date.

Stroll scored a podium in his rookie F1 season, finishing third at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He added a front-row start to his CV, excelling in the wet at Monza later that season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Arguably, his finest moment came at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, when he clinched pole position in treacherous conditions.

The 2025 season has been difficult for Stroll, with the Canadian struggling to match Fernando Alonso - particularly in qualifying.

However, Stroll has maximised his opportunities, scoring just four fewer points than Alonso heading into next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

In an interview posted on the Aston Martin YouTube channel, Stroll was asked about the criticism he receives, particularly on social media.

He replied: “I like to see it as just noise. If I buy into it it bothers me, for sure, but that’s where I am fortunate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I have good people around me that I love, that I trust and I put my attention and value their opinions. I try and live in my world, not the world in that sense. There’s always going to be criticism.

“People are very short-minded. You have a couple of good races, you’re great. You have a couple of bad ones, you suck.

“That’s never going to change. That’s why being surrounded by important people and valuing the opinion of people that you care about, that you value. That you really know their opinion is what matters.

“Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from.”

Stroll’s chance to impress in 2026

With Lance Stroll set to remain with the team in 2026, it could be his big chance to impress.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin have high hopes for next year as the new technical regulations come into play.

The team have invested heavily, upgrading their Silverstone headquarters.

Aston Martin have also signed Adrian Newey from Red Bull, with the design guru set to spearhead their technical team.

Enrico Cardile has made the switch from Ferrari, further bolstering the organisation.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT