McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight

Is it time for McLaren to favour Oscar Piastri in this year's F1 title race?

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

McLaren have been advised to prioritise Oscar Piastri over teammate Lando Norris in the F1 title fight amid the potential threat posed by Max Verstappen.

Following the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Piastri sits 22 points ahead of Norris with six rounds to go.

Verstappen is 63 points behind Piastri, but Red Bull’s recent improvement in form has put the Dutchman back in contention.

Verstappen has won two of the last three races, dominating at Monza and Baku.

The four-time world champion out-raced the two McLarens last time out in Singapore, evidence that the RB21 is now performing on all types of circuits.

With Verstappen a possible outside threat for the title, Guenther Steiner has suggested McLaren may need to back just one driver.

“I would say first of all, a fantastic job,” Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast.

“But what they put on in Singapore, the show was not a world championship show. I mean, obviously, the car performance was good but with the drivers at some stage, either you have rules or you don’t have rules. Papaya rules, which nobody knows what they are, if they even exist, but you change them around and one day is like this.

“Either you let them race or if you’re getting worried to lose the world championship, you have to make the call, you have to tell one guy, and obviously that one guy is Oscar in the moment because he has got more points than Lando.

“I’m sorry, and it’s nothing against Lando. Oscar put himself in the first I don’t know two-thirds of the races in a better position.

“Now it’s you go and win the world championship because if they lose the drivers’ world championship now, I wouldn’t be happy. And then you have got two unhappy drivers, at least if you favour one, you’ve got only one unhappy driver.”

‘Papaya rules’ isn’t racing

Steiner has also criticised McLaren for their so-called ‘papaya rules’.

McLaren’s handling of their drivers has been heavily scrutinised following the Singapore GP.

McLaren
McLaren

This came as a result of Piastri’s complaints about Norris’ move at Turn 3 on the first lap.

Piastri had hoped that McLaren would intervene and force Norris to drop behind him, as the British driver required contact to complete the move.

Steiner believes McLaren’s involvement makes it “not racing anymore”.

“When Lando had the engine failure, why was that not taken into account? But Lando had a pit or two pitstop problems and all that stuff. So it’s becoming a calculation. It’s not racing anymore. And they took the racing element almost out of it.

“No, I don’t think so. It was at the start. It was hard racing. But obviously Oscar’s question came because of the past decisions which are taken before.”

McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris